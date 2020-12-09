Man in 60s first coronavirus patient to die in a week at Norfolk hospital

Published: 2:37 PM December 9, 2020

Another coronavirus-related death has been confirmed by James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

A man in his 60s is the first coronavirus patient to die in more than a week the James Paget University Hospital.

The hospital in Gorleston, in a statement posted to its website on December 8, said: "Sadly, we can confirm that a man who was being cared for at the James Paget University Hospital, who had tested positive for Covid-19, has died.



"The patient was in his 60s and had underlying health conditions. His family has been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult time."

Before yesterday, the last patient under the hospital's care to die after testing positive for Covid-19 was a 70-year-old with underlying health conditions on November 30.

This brings the total number of deaths at the hospital to 153.

The news, however, comes as the hospital begins its Pfizer vaccine roll-out for the first time today.

The Gorleston hospital has a team of 40 members of staff administering the vaccine.

Giving the first jabs at the hospital were Samantha Blowers, Michelle Eichhorn and Siji Dileep.