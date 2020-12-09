News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Man in 60s first coronavirus patient to die in a week at Norfolk hospital

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 2:37 PM December 9, 2020   
Another coronavirus-related death has been confirmed by James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston

Another coronavirus-related death has been confirmed by James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

A man in his 60s is the first coronavirus patient to die in more than a week the James Paget University Hospital.

The hospital in Gorleston, in a statement posted to its website on December 8, said: "Sadly, we can confirm that a man who was being cared for at the James Paget University Hospital, who had tested positive for Covid-19, has died.

"The patient was in his 60s and had underlying health conditions. His family has been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult time."

Before yesterday, the last patient under the hospital's care to die after testing positive for Covid-19 was a 70-year-old with underlying health conditions on November 30.

This brings the total number of deaths at the hospital to 153.

The news, however, comes as the hospital begins its Pfizer vaccine roll-out for the first time today.

The Gorleston hospital has a team of 40 members of staff administering the vaccine.

Giving the first jabs at the hospital were Samantha Blowers, Michelle Eichhorn and Siji Dileep.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Farming

Revealed: the location of second Norfolk bird flu farm

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon

Dog walker, 70, knocked unconscious and robbed in woodland

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases see small rise again across much of Norfolk

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases in Norfolk rise to 99 per 100,000

Ruth Lawes

person
Comments powered by Disqus