New director of nursing in charge at James Paget Hospital

PUBLISHED: 11:45 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:45 22 January 2020

James Paget Hospital's director of nursing Paul Morris. PHOTO: James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

James Paget Hospital's director of nursing Paul Morris. PHOTO: James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Archant

A new face is to be appointed to the most senior nursing post in a Norfolk hospital, with his predecessor set to retire after three decades of dedicated service.

Paul Morris will take on the reins at the James Paget University Hospital at the end of March, with his appointment as director of nursing confirmed today (January 22).

Mr Morris will succeed the retiring Julia Hunt, who began her career as a student nurse in 1988.

He said: "I am absolutely delighted to have been selected as the director of nursing at the Paget, which has such a strong track record in providing high-quality, patient-focussed care.

"Nursing is a fantastic career - and I have always enjoyed encouraging my teams to innovate and embrace technology to continuously improve the quality of care we offer patients.

"I am also passionate about education and the development of staff.

"I am looking forward to joining the Paget team."

The role will involve leading the nursing, midwifery and allied health professional teams to ensure the delivery of safe and compassionate care throuhgout the hospital.

His responsibilities will include leading on safeguarding, infection prevention and control, vulnerable patient groups including learning disability and dementia and non-medical education, training and practice development.

Chief Executive Anna Hills said: "Paul brings a great deal of experience to the role of director of nursing. The Board of Directors and I look forward to welcoming him to the Trust - and working with him as we continue to improve our services for patients after receiving our fourth consecutive 'Good' rating from the CQC."

Mr Morris, from Eye, began his career at Ipswich Hospital, completing his nurse training in 2002, before joining front-line teams in the Medical Assessment and Critical Care Units.

He then moved to the hospital's Emergency Department where he was appointed lead nurse in 2014.

During his two years in the post, his department was rated 'Outstanding' by the Care Quality Commission. He later moved to the West Suffolk Hospital as senior Matron, before being promoted to deputy chief nurse and head of patient safety in 2017.

