Hospital’s mask plea after visitors ‘rude’ to volunteers

PUBLISHED: 16:19 24 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:19 24 November 2020

The James Paget hospital is urging people to wear surgical masks when visiting the hospital. PHOTO: Simon Stevens

A hospital is pleading with visitors to wear the surgical masks they are offered at the door after a number of members of the public were rude to volunteers.

Female doctor wearing a surgical mask. NHS. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphotoFemale doctor wearing a surgical mask. NHS. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Currently, anyone visiting the James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, has to wear a surgical mask, with no other form of mask or face covering permitted.

A spokesperson for the hospital said there had been “several incidents in the last week or so when people entering the building have been rude to volunteers who have simply been asking them to comply with hospital policy, for everyone’s protection”.

“This has been very upsetting for the volunteers involved,” the spokesperson added.

“Our volunteers give up their time to support staff and patients and have an important and valued role at our hospital.”

MORE: ‘A few people blatantly refuse’ - Police patrol buses to enforce mask-wearing

If a member of the public arrives at the hospital wearing a different type of mask, they are asked by the foyer staff – which includes volunteers – to remove it.

They are then provided with a surgical mask so that they can enter the hospital.

The spokesperson said: “All those coming to our hospital should be aware of the requirement to wear a surgical mask.

“If they haven’t got one and are asked by either a volunteer or member of staff to put a new mask on, we would ask that they follow the request and respect our hard working staff and volunteers.

“There are signs displayed at hospital entrances indicating that surgical masks should be worn and encouraging people to wash/sanitise their hands and observe social distancing.”

Last month, the hospital announced it was reintroducing temporary visitor restrictions, with exceptions in place for children, vulnerable and pregnant patients and end-of-life care, after a rise in coronavirus cases in the community.

A statement posted to its website on Tuesday (November 24) confirmed a male patient in his 80s, who had tested positive for Covid-19, died.

It brings the cumulative coronavirus-related death toll at the hospital to 150.

