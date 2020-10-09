Norfolk hospital sees first coronavirus death for three months

The James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

A Norfolk hospital has recorded its first coronavirus related death for three months.

The James Paget Hospital saw the death of a patient linked to Covid-19 on Wednesday, October 7, the latest data from NHS England shows.

The Gorleston hospital last recorded a coronavirus related death three months ago on June 28. It has now recorded 118 Covid-19 linked deaths in total since the start of the pandemic.

Great Yarmouth has seen more daily coronavirus cases compared with other areas of Norfolk, prompting public health officials to warn extra lockdown measures could be needed if numbers continued to rise.

There were 85.6 Covid-19 positive cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days up to October 4, compared to 45.3 in the week up to September 26.

At the start of this month a spokesman for JPH said: “Nationally and locally we are preparing for both an influx of Covid cases and the wider demands that winter is likely to bring.

“We are continuing to issue updates to our staff on a regular basis to ensure arrangements are in place for what may come and if we need to make changes for infection control reasons or local prevalence of Covid-19, we will do so.

“We would ask everyone to follow the guidance, particularly around social distancing and wearing masks, in order that everything possible is done to reduce the likelihood of local transmission.”

The coronavirus death at JPH follows the death of a patient at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on September 29, the first since August 18; and a death at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn on September 26, the first since July 9.

In total 125 coronavirus patients have died at the NNUH and 149 at the QEH.