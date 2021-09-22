Hospital to continue offering virtual appointments

Published: 8:55 PM September 22, 2021

The James Paget Hospital in Gorleston will continue to offer virtual appointments to its patients, wherever it makes sense to do so. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A Norfolk hospital will continue to offer virtual appointments to its patients going forward, the chairman of its board of directors has confirmed.

At the annual general meeting of the James Paget University Hospitals NHS Trust on Wednesday evening, Anna Davidson said: “Our virtual appointments have been well received by the majority of patients, allowing them to access our service from the comfort of their own homes, with no need to travel to the hospital - and we will be continuing to offer this service wherever it makes sense to do so.”

Trust chair Anna Davidson - Credit: Submitted by JPUH

Ms Davidson said patients and their families had understood the need for the Gorleston hospital to change the way in which it provided its services during the pandemic and that the public had shown “great fortitude, patience and kindness”.

In a later presentation, Paul Morris, director of nursing, said the use of video consultation software had enabled approximately 30pc of new and 60pc of follow-up outpatient activity to be undertaken without physical appointments.