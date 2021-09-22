News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Hospital to continue offering virtual appointments

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 8:55 PM September 22, 2021   
The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston has urged people not to come into A&E unless it is an emergency. 

A Norfolk hospital will continue to offer virtual appointments to its patients going forward, the chairman of its board of directors has confirmed.  

At the annual general meeting of the James Paget University Hospitals NHS Trust on Wednesday evening, Anna Davidson said: “Our virtual appointments have been well received by the majority of patients, allowing them to access our service from the comfort of their own homes, with no need to travel to the hospital - and we will be continuing to offer this service wherever it makes sense to do so.”

Ms Davidson said patients and their families had understood the need for the Gorleston hospital to change the way in which it provided its services during the pandemic and that the public had shown “great fortitude, patience and kindness”.

In a later presentation, Paul Morris, director of nursing, said the use of video consultation software had enabled approximately 30pc of new and 60pc of follow-up outpatient activity to be undertaken without physical appointments. 

