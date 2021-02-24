News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Video

Hospital first in UK to open vaccine clinic for people with disabilities

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 12:21 PM February 24, 2021   
The James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, has opened an accessible vaccine clinic for people with learning disabilities

The James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, has opened an accessible vaccine clinic for people with learning disabilities - Credit: JPUH

A Norfolk hospital has become the first in the UK to open a specialist Covid vaccination clinic for people with learning disabilities or autism. 

The James Paget University Hospital (JPUH), in Gorleston, has unveiled an "accessible" facility for those with a disability, focused on creating an environment in which vulnerable patients feel completely comfortable.

The James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, has opened an accessible vaccine clinic for people with learning disabilities

The James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, has opened an accessible vaccine clinic for people with learning disabilities - Credit: JPUH

Some should have received jabs several weeks ago, but have such severe phobias of needles they could not be vaccinated.

The clinic is the brainchild of Rebecca Crossley, a learning disability and autism liaison nurse at JPUH who identified the need for a bespoke service. 

She and neuro nurses, Morag Wells and Linda Davis, have worked tirelessly to safely inoculate 90 people so far.

"When I had my jab, I had to fill in a form and go through a long list of questions," said Miss Crossley. 

Rebecca Crossley, who is learning disability and autism liaison nurse at James Paget Hospital

Rebecca Crossley, who is learning disability and autism liaison nurse at James Paget Hospital - Credit: JPUH

"I thought, if I had a disability, this would be hard. I put myself in my patients' shoes and started thinking about what we could do differently."

Most Read

  1. 1 Budget predictions: Furlough, wealth tax and VAT cuts
  2. 2 Teenager in hospital after being stabbed in group attack
  3. 3 Mother's devastation after son killed in crash 'one minute from home'
  1. 4 Seafront beach chalets demolished as part of major £1.6m scheme
  2. 5 Chicken recalled from supermarkets over salmonella warning
  3. 6 Morrisons objects to plans for out-of-town Lidl
  4. 7 Norfolk's Covid infection rate at lowest point for three months
  5. 8 Calls for bridge to stop A47 dualling work leaving villagers cut off
  6. 9 Dad sells home-made candles after quitting day job to adopt
  7. 10 Medieval tower bought for £1 from Poundstretcher

Having been given the hospital's blessing to start a clinic, Miss Crossley hosted engagement events with carers to assess what kind of support might be needed. 

The James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, has opened an accessible vaccine clinic for people with learning disabilities

The James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, has opened an accessible vaccine clinic for people with learning disabilities - Credit: JPUH

The importance of avoiding a drawn-out process was evident, meaning forms and screening are completed in advance.

Preparation has also included asking how appointments can be made more enjoyable, leading to a whole host of fun for patients and staff.

The James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, has opened an accessible vaccine clinic for people with learning disabilities

The James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, has opened an accessible vaccine clinic for people with learning disabilities - Credit: JPUH

"This week we had a game of football to make someone feel comfortable," added Miss Crossley "That is gold-standard reasonable adjustment. 

"The room itself is non-clinical, and we've done drive-through vaccines so people who are really frightened can stop right outside the centre.

The James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, has opened an accessible vaccine clinic for people with learning disabilities

The James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, has opened an accessible vaccine clinic for people with learning disabilities - Credit: JPUH

"Is it so important you get it right because, often, you only get one go. Someone with a learning disability might be so scared they cannot come back again."

As the clinic pioneers an innovative way to ultimately save lives, its flagbearers are overwhelmed by its success. 

Staff at the accessible vaccine clinic for people with learning disabilities, which has opened at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston

Staff at the accessible vaccine clinic for people with learning disabilities, which has opened at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston - Credit: JPUH

"Everybody we've had has been successfully vaccinated, and that is amazing considering some have not been able to have flu jabs," said Miss Crossley.

"Parents have been so grateful and some have burst into tears. They thought their children would never be vaccinated."

To find out more, email accessiblevaccineclinic@jpaget.nhs.uk.

The James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, has opened an accessible vaccine clinic for people with learning disabilities

The James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, has opened an accessible vaccine clinic for people with learning disabilities - Credit: JPUH

The James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, has opened an accessible vaccine clinic for people with learning disabilities

The James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, has opened an accessible vaccine clinic for people with learning disabilities - Credit: JPUH

The James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, has opened an accessible vaccine clinic for people with learning disabilities

The James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, has opened an accessible vaccine clinic for people with learning disabilities - Credit: JPUH

The James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, has opened an accessible vaccine clinic for people with learning disabilities

The James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, has opened an accessible vaccine clinic for people with learning disabilities - Credit: JPUH

Coronavirus
Gorleston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police were called following a crash on Grapes Hill in Norwich. Photo: James Bass

Man's body discovered near A47 flyover on edge of Norwich

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
A woman's body was found at an address in The Street, Fakenham. 

Police called to woman's body found in village

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Tonnage Bridge glamping pod

Farmer gets go-ahead for couples-only 'Hobbit' holiday pods

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Prime minister Boris Johnson will announce more details of the government's roadmap out of lockdown to the House of Commons on Monday afternoon.

Coronavirus

Gyms, haircuts and family hugs: What you want in lockdown roadmap

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus