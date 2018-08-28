Hospital urges patients to avoid using A&E following ‘high demand’

James Paget Hospital Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

A hospital has urged patients not to use its A&E department unless there is a genuine emergency.

It's extremely busy at our hospital today - so please do not attend A&E unless it is an emergency. If you need to access health care services, please consider using the NHS 111 service. For more information, please see our website https://t.co/WIwYr6WgFb — JPUH NHS FT (@JamesPagetNHS) February 3, 2019

The A&E department at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston is currently experiencing “high demand” – and patients should only attend if there is a genuine emergency.

With patients being asked to “keep our A&E for emergencies only,” further information is also available via the hospital’s website www.tinyurl.com/ycuet8ux

