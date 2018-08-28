Hospital urges patients to avoid using A&E following ‘high demand’
PUBLISHED: 17:24 03 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:24 03 February 2019
A hospital has urged patients not to use its A&E department unless there is a genuine emergency.
The A&E department at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston is currently experiencing “high demand” – and patients should only attend if there is a genuine emergency.
In a message to patients on Twitter, the hospital tweeted: “It’s extremely busy at our hospital today - so please do not attend A&E unless it is an emergency.
“If you need to access health care services, please consider using the NHS 111 service.”
With patients being asked to “keep our A&E for emergencies only,” further information is also available via the hospital’s website www.tinyurl.com/ycuet8ux
