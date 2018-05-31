WATCH: Nurse begins painting “health heroes” as thanks for efforts during pandemic

A Norfolk nurse has begun painting the county’s “health heroes” to thank them for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Wendy Kimberley has completed two acrylic paintings of staff at the James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston.

The self taught artist, who works at Wymondham Health Centre, decided to produce the health heroes paintings after being inspired by a picture of her daughter Laura Brenner who works in A&E at the hospital.

She has now received a number of pictures of staff and aims to paint as many pictures as possible for “NHS heroes” and those going the “extra mile”.

Mrs Kimberley said: “I wanted to highlight the work all the people on the frontline are doing, they are putting their lives at risk and there are people who are not realising that because it is something you cannot see and they do not realise how risky it is going out.

“It [something like Covid-19] has never happened before and I hope it never happens again. When I talk to Laura she is very matter of fact, it’s her job and what she has to do. I would like to do as much as I can, I would like to do a big picture of all NHS staff, it is a piece of history.”

The Little Melton resident was inspired to become a nurse after the treatment she received when diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

She completed her training and used art as a pastime, and in 2018 won a national competition to have her art work presented to the Queen for her private collection.

