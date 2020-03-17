Search

Advanced search

Three cases of coronavirus at James Paget Hospital

PUBLISHED: 16:31 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:36 17 March 2020

James Paget Hospital. PHOTO: DENISE BRADLEY

James Paget Hospital. PHOTO: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Three cases of coronavirus have been identified at the James Paget University Hospital.

The Coronavirus Priority Assessment Pod at the James Paget Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Coronavirus Priority Assessment Pod at the James Paget Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A spokesperson for the Gorleston hospital confirmed the cases on Tuesday, March 17.

The patients were already being treated in isolation.

Public Health England are carrying out an extensive contact tracing exercise to identify anyone who may have had close, face-to-face contact with those being treated.

Those identified will be given health advice about symptoms and what to do if they become unwell during the 14 days after the contact.

Dr Hazel Stuart, medical director, said: “To protect yourself, please be scrupulous with your hygiene and avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth and use and then bin tissues if you cough or sneeze.

“Through hand washing we will help to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“Currently, patients with appointments or those who need to attend for urgent or emergency care should still come to the hospital.

“A dedicated helpline will be up and running from 9am on Wednesday, March 18.”

Most Read

More schools hit by coronavirus closures

Hellesdon High School where Year 9 students have been told to study at home. Picture: Archant

Man hit 108mph on A47 after ‘distressed call’ from daughter

Robert Stevens was caught doing 108mph in an Audi A on the A47 at Swaffham PHOTO: SIMON FINLAY

Norfolk hospital confirms it has five cases of coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn where an isolation ward is now in operation Picture: QEH

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Coronavirus: The list of vulnerable groups being urged to follow strict social distancing

Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty (left) and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance stand with Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a coronavirus briefing in Downing Street. Picture: Richard Pohle/The Times /PA Wire

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Woman found dead at Norwich Cathedral

The body of a woman was found at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Coronavirus: List of 35 countries the Foreign Office is advising people not to travel to

The Foreign Office has advised people not to travel to 35 countries. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk hospital confirms it has five cases of coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn where an isolation ward is now in operation Picture: QEH

Three cases of coronavirus at James Paget Hospital

James Paget Hospital. PHOTO: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich’s famous floating restaurant has left the city

Vagabond after being moved from her longstanding mooring in Norwich city centre. Picture: Tom Barrett / Broads Authority

Last Brasserie closes with ‘immediate effect’ due to coronavirus

The Last Bar and Brasserie has closed temporarily with 'immediate effect' due to coronavirus. Pictture: Newman Associates

Center Parcs announces month-long shut down due to coronavirus

Center Parcs Elveden Forest, which is to close for a month after the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Jessica Marshall-Pearce
Drive 24