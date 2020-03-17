Three cases of coronavirus at James Paget Hospital
PUBLISHED: 16:31 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:36 17 March 2020
Archant
Three cases of coronavirus have been identified at the James Paget University Hospital.
A spokesperson for the Gorleston hospital confirmed the cases on Tuesday, March 17.
The patients were already being treated in isolation.
Public Health England are carrying out an extensive contact tracing exercise to identify anyone who may have had close, face-to-face contact with those being treated.
Those identified will be given health advice about symptoms and what to do if they become unwell during the 14 days after the contact.
Dr Hazel Stuart, medical director, said: “To protect yourself, please be scrupulous with your hygiene and avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth and use and then bin tissues if you cough or sneeze.
“Through hand washing we will help to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“Currently, patients with appointments or those who need to attend for urgent or emergency care should still come to the hospital.
“A dedicated helpline will be up and running from 9am on Wednesday, March 18.”