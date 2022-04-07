Another Norfolk hospital on highest alert amid 'unprecedented pressure'

Researchers will work with smell loss patients referred to the James Paget Hospital at Gorleston. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A second hospital has moved to the highest level of alert amid "unprecedented pressure" for health services in Norfolk and Waveney.

The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston has been escalated to 'Opel 4' - the highest level of alert hospitals can be in.

This happens when hospitals are under such pressure that they are routinely missing targets and that patient care and safety is compromised.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital was already operating at this level of alert, following on from a period in which a 'critical incident' was declared across the entire healthcare system in Norfolk and Waveney.

But now the JPH has also reached this level, although the Trust says levels can fluctuate at very short notice.

Jo Segasby, chief operating officer at the JPH, said: “Our hospital, as with others across Norfolk, continues to experience very high demand, and we are continually monitoring the situation to make the necessary adjustments to staffing and services to deal with this demand.”

The change is the latest indictment of the sheer level of demand NHS services are facing, with the Covid pandemic just one of a number of growing pressures.

Across the region's three main hospitals there are still around 300 Covid patients being treated - on top of bulging emergency departments and difficulties in discharging patients into the social care sector.

It has prompted health leaders to issue further pleas for people to carefully consider which services they need to use and how they need to access them.

Cath Byford, chief nurse of the Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "We are urging local people to really think twice about attending A&E. There are many other services that can help for various ailments and injuries.

"By thinking of alternative services such as NHS 111 and local pharmacies, people can do their bit to keep A&E for genuine, life-threatening emergencies.

"At the same time this also means they will get the right treatment in a timely manner, in the most appropriate place for them too.

“It’s vital that people don’t just turn up or walk into A&E or urgent care services without seeking advice from either NHS 111, GP or pharmacist, first – unless of course, your condition is life-threatening.”



