Woman 'would not have died' as hospital admits wrongful discharge

Malcolm and Teresa were married for over 30 years - Credit: Irwin Mitchell

A hospital trust has apologised for "shortcomings in care" provided to a woman who died suddenly from sepsis after being discharged with a kidney infection.

Teresa Anderson, from Kessingland, attended the James Paget University Hospital on May 11, 2020, complaining of a sharp pain in her left side.

And after a CT scan was carried out, she was discharged with suspected kidney stones on May 12, without antibiotics.

But the following day, Ms Anderson's condition quickly deteriorated and she was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The 60-year-old and mother-of-four died the following morning on May 14.

Following Mrs Anderson’s death, her family, including her husband Malcolm, 66, instructed medical negligence experts at Irwin Mitchell to investigate her care under the JPUH NHS Foundation Trust.

An inquest took place at Norfolk Coroner’s Court last August, which concluded Teresa died from acute pyelonephritis – a severe kidney infection – which was not initially diagnosed and treated.

Now, the NHS trust has admitted a breach of duty and that Mrs Anderson should have been recognised to be at an increased risk of infection due to being diabetic.

It further admitted that the correct management plan would have been to commence Mrs Anderson on a course of antibiotics.

Had this happened, “on the balance of probabilities, the infection would have been controlled and treated at an early stage before progressing to septic shock and acute kidney injury” and Mrs Anderson “would have likely survived the infection and would not have died when she did.”

Through NHS Resolution, the trust apologised for the “shortcomings in care provided” to Mrs Anderson.

Mr Anderson, a retired fisherman, said: “It’s been more than two years since we lost Teresa, but the pain is still as raw now as it was back then.

“Not for one minute was I prepared lose Teresa like that, but to know that the trust has now admitted it was wrong is a relief.

"While it can’t bring Teresa back to us, it provides us with some sense of closure and we’re hopeful that lessons will be learned to help prevent other families from suffering like we have.”

Amie Minns, the specialist medical negligence lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing Teresa’s loved ones, added: "It’s now vital that lessons are learnt to improve patient safety and help prevent others from going through what Teresa’s loved ones have.

“Early diagnosis and treatment is key to beating sepsis, therefore it’s important people know what signs to look out for when it comes to detecting this incredibly dangerous and life-threatening condition.”