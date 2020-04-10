Six more coronavirus deaths at Norfolk hospital

James Paget Hospital. PHOTO: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Three men and three women have died at a Norfolk hospital after contracting coronavirus, as the number of deaths in Norfolk rises to 93.

The patients, who were between their 50s and 80s, were all being treated at the James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston.

Of the newly confirmed deaths, two patients died on April 8, and four on April 9.

A hospital spokesman said: “Sadly, we can confirm that six patients who were being cared for at the James Paget University Hospital, and had tested positive for COVID-19, have died. The patients who died were a woman in her 80s; a woman in her 70s; a woman in her 60s; a man in his 80s; a man in his 70s; and a man in his 50s. All six patients had underlying health conditions. Their families have been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time.”

The total number of deaths in Norfolk is now 93, with 34 at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, 30 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and 29 at the James Paget.

As the Easter weekend approaches, a number of appeals have been made by NHS staff, police and the government to stay at home to reduce the spread of the virus.

Nationally, NHS England announced 866 new hospital deaths on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals to 8.114.

In a statement, NHS England said patients were aged between 27 and 100 years old.

Of those, 56, aged between 40 and 93 years old, had no known underlying health condition.

As of Thursday, there had been 438 confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in Norfolk.

The Department of Health and Public Health England will announce figures for the UK and Norfolk in due course.

