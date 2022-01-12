Hospital chief to step down for new role

A Norfolk hospital’s chief executive has announced that she is resigning.

The news that Anna Hills - who heads up James Paget University Hospital (JPUH) in Gorleston - is stepping down, was discussed at a Wednesday meeting of the hospital’s council of governors.

“I’ve been here a lot of years and James Paget is extremely close to my heart - it’s my local hospital and will continue to be,” said Ms Hills, who is moving on to a new role at the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust (CPFT).

Ms Hills has been working at the hospital since 2010 and served as chief executive since 2019.

Council of governors chair Anna Davidson said the news was “really sad” but the hospital was “delighted for her, that in her career this offers her an opportunity to step up into a bigger role - very well deserved”.

The hospital’s executive and remuneration committee has begun the process of appointing a new chief executive, with staff being asked what qualities they would hope to see from the character and behaviour of the person appointed.