Hospital staff praised as inspectors highlight 'good' service

A Norfolk hospital has been praised for its improvements after earning its fourth 'good' rating in a row.

The James Paget University Hospital (JPUH) was handed the rating after a number of visits in September and October.

The Care Quality Commission report assesses whether the Trust is safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led. While the core services inspected were found to be 'good' for safety, the Trust was rated as requiring improvement in the category as the maternity and medicine services had been ordered to improve at the last inspection and had not been reassessed since.

The inspection found the Trust to be 'good' at being effective, caring and well-led, with an 'outstanding' rating for being responsive.

Chief executive Anna Hills said: "This is fantastic news for our patients, staff and healthcare partners. Achieving a 'good' rating for the fourth time against a backdrop of ever-increasing patient demand is a great achievement and, importantly, the report shows we have further improved our services since they were last inspected at the hospital.

"For the first time, we have been given an 'outstanding' grade overall for one of their five key categories, which demonstrates how our staff are really focused on delivering care that is tailored to the needs of our patients and communities.

"Not only that, but in every area inspected against the five key criteria, we achieved either a 'good' or 'outstanding' rating. This is a remarkable achievement which reflects the dedication and commitment of our staff, who once again have shown they go the extra mile for their patients, and I would like to thank them for all their hard work.

"The results of this inspection give us a firm platform to continue developing our services for our patients, working closely with our partners across Norfolk and Waveney, with the aspiration of becoming an 'outstanding' hospital."

The report states: "Services were well planned and care was provided in a way that met the needs of local people and the communities served. Services were very inclusive and took account of patients' individual needs and preferences. Staff made reasonable adjustments to help patients across services."

The report, however, urged the Trust to improve complaint response times.