Search

Advanced search

Norfolk hospital to pay £600,000 to girl left disabled by mistakes at birth

PUBLISHED: 14:16 15 November 2018

Firefighters attended 18 false fire alarms at the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston between 2017/18. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Firefighters attended 18 false fire alarms at the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston between 2017/18. Picture: Sonya Duncan

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

A young girl left severely disabled after mistakes were made during her birth at a Norfolk hospital will receive an extra £600,000 in damages.

Now nine, she was born at James Paget Hospital in Gorleston in 2009, Mrs Justice Slade told London’s High Court on Thursday.

Due to the ‘admitted negligent management of her mother’s labour’, her brain was starved of oxygen.

She suffered severe cerebral palsy and has sight and communication problems and learning difficulties.

Her life expectancy has been ‘severely reduced’, said her barrister, Derek Sweeting QC.

And she will require ‘care and support round-the-clock’ for the rest of her life.

James Paget University NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital, admitted liability for what happened to the girl.

And in 2016 it agreed to pay her a £2.1 million lump-sum and index-linked annual payments for the rest of her life.

Those payments would start at £95,000-a-year before rising to £149,000-a-year, and then £222,000-a-year, as her care needs increased.

The door was, however, left open for the payout to be increased if changes were later made to the way in which damages are calculated.

From 2002 until March last year, the government assumed that invested damages would grow at 2.5% a year.

But, under pressure from lawyers, former Lord Chancellor, Liz Truss, then reduced the so-called discount rate to minus 0.75%.

And that has since led to a dramatic increase on the level of compensation paid to victims of NHS negligence.

Today, the NHS trust agreed to pay an additional £600,000 to pay for the lifetime of care the girl will need.

NHS barrister, Alexander Hutton QC, apologised for the ‘failures in relation to the management of her mother’s labour and her delivery’.

“I reiterate that apology, on behalf of the Trust, for those failures.”

The QC praised the girl’s ‘loving family’ for the ‘clearly devoted care’ they have given her.

And he hoped the ‘settlement and this further sum will make their lives at least a little easier in the future’.

“I am happy to approve the final settlement,” concluded Mrs Justice Slade.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Updated Teenage girl arrested after two men stabbed near Norwich train station

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

‘I’m lucky to call Norfolk home’ - Prince William shares his love for county and pays tribute to his father

Prince William has said in Country Life magazine that he loves Norfolk and feels lucky to call it home.. Picture: Matthew Usher.

WATCH: The moment a sports-car overtakes cars on a blind bend

the Toyota MR2 was “literally on their backside” when it took over illegally. Picture: Contributed

Video Trouble started at Hollywood Bowl on Riverside before Norwich double stabbing

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

‘Aggression on both sides’ - Controversial Boxing Day hunt given the go-ahead despite ‘saboteurs’ fear

Dunston Harriers stage the traditional Wymondham Boxing Day hunt in 2013, leaving from the Market Place. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Trouble started at Hollywood Bowl on Riverside before Norwich double stabbing

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

WATCH: The moment a sports-car overtakes cars on a blind bend

the Toyota MR2 was “literally on their backside” when it took over illegally. Picture: Contributed

An afternoon tea delivery service has launched in Norfolk

Laura's Afternoon Tea is delivered to your door Credit: Laura's Afternoon Tea

‘I’m lucky to call Norfolk home’ - Prince William shares his love for county and pays tribute to his father

Prince William has said in Country Life magazine that he loves Norfolk and feels lucky to call it home.. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Cocaine driver on A47 ‘could have killed’

Police said the driver could have killed himself Picture: Denise Bradley

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast