Increase in Covid jabs in Norfolk and Waveney after record low
Published: 4:32 PM August 26, 2021
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
More than 10,000 under 18s have now received their first jab in Norfolk and Waveney, the latest figures have revealed.
The county has seen a slight increase in the number of jabs, which follows a record low the week before.
For the week ending on Sunday August 22, a total of 19,691 people received their first or second vaccination.
This follows 17,713 the previous week.
The increase comes after an announcement earlier this month, inviting all 16 and 17-year-olds to come forward for their vaccinations.
Around 10,688 (5.5pc) have now received their first dose and 2,022 (1pc) have received their second.
You may also want to watch:
Overall, in Norfolk and Waveney 696,807 (81.8pc) people across all age groups are now fully vaccinated.
Most Read
- 1 Drama as Red Arrow forced into emergency landing after bird strike
- 2 When the Red Arrows will fly over Norfolk AGAIN this week
- 3 NDR roundabout blocked by hay bales
- 4 Pub closed due to 'massive staff shortages'
- 5 Pub slammed as eyesore after being secured with metal sheeting
- 6 Norfolk farmer still at work on the harvest as he turns 90
- 7 Developers snap up land for 8,700 new homes
- 8 Restaurant bosses slam spate of dine and dashers
- 9 Where you can see the Red Arrows flying over Norfolk today
- 10 Road to be closed as part of development plans for up to 4,000 new homes