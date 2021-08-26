News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Increase in Covid jabs in Norfolk and Waveney after record low

Emily Thomson

Published: 4:32 PM August 26, 2021   
More than 10,000 under 18s have now received their first jab in Norfolk and Waveney, the latest figures have revealed. 

The county has seen a slight increase in the number of jabs, which follows a record low the week before

For the week ending on Sunday August 22, a total of 19,691 people received their first or second vaccination. 

This follows 17,713 the previous week. 

The increase comes after an announcement earlier this month, inviting all 16 and 17-year-olds to come forward for their vaccinations.  

Around 10,688 (5.5pc) have now received their first dose and 2,022 (1pc) have received their second. 

Overall, in Norfolk and Waveney 696,807 (81.8pc) people across all age groups are now fully vaccinated. 

