‘Thank you key workers’ - appreciation message displayed on Norfolk church

PUBLISHED: 14:59 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:59 15 May 2020

J R Light & Sound lit up St Mary’s Church in Denver as a show of appreciation to key workers and NHS Staff. Picture: Jamie Robinson

Archant

A Norfolk church was lit up with messages of appreciation for key workers and the NHS for their work throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Messages of thanks to our key workers were projected onto St Mary’s Church in Denver on Thursday evening by J R Light & Sound.

The company based in Denver, near Downham Market, wanted to light up a local landmark to join in with the nationwide show of appreciation in line with the clap for carers event.

Owner Jamie Robinson said the location was chosen as it is a central point in the village.

He said: “It allowed people to see it as they drove through the village but also people who live around the church and further.

“The top of the church tower can be seen by many homes in the village. So I knew plenty of people would see the message all over Denver.”

He thanked those that supported the project, including the J R Light & Sound team and St Mary’s Church.

Topic Tags:

