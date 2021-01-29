Analysis: Is Norfolk at peak of coronavirus wave?

Published: 11:15 AM January 29, 2021 Updated: 11:24 AM January 29, 2021

There are a few encouraging signs for Norfolk in the latest NHS Covid data - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Sonya Duncan

The latest data suggests Norfolk could be at the peak of the current coronavirus wave, as patient numbers and hospital admissions slowly start to fall.

Hospitals are still working at near capacity, with the number of patients in critical care beds at record levels.

But the number of Covid patients in hospitals fell for the second consecutive week, with 682 being treated as of January 26, down from 716 the week before.

Another encouraging sign is the falling number of new virus patients being admitted to hospitals. The weekly total of new admissions fell from 518 in the seven days to January 17 to 465 in the week leading up to January 24.

Overall infections are also decreasing. They were down 15pc in Norfolk last week and almost 30pc in Suffolk, showing lockdown is working.

The number of people infected per 100,000 people has now dipped below 400 for the first time in weeks to 377.

Norfolk's director of public health, Dr Louise Smith, said on Thursday: “It’s encouraging to see cases starting to fall across every part of Norfolk due to the national lockdown restrictions.

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk County Council - Credit: Norfolk County Council

“We cannot be complacent – the drop is slow and numbers could quickly move the other way if we started to ease off. That’s why it’s so important to keep following the rules, as challenging as that is for everyone."

Despite the good news, the number of free critical care beds in Norfolk is still worryingly low, with 21 available as of January 24 – a slight improvement on the 14 available the week before.

Patients in critical care beds in Norfolk reached record highs on January 22 – when 82 patients needed life-saving treatment.

Coronavirus patients continue to make up around a third of all patients at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King's Lynn. Meanwhile numbers have dropped at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) and James Paget University Hospital (JPUH), where virus patients now make up around a quarter of the total.

But all three Norfolk hospitals are still operating at at least 95pc capacity. There were 270 coronavirus patients in beds at the NNUH on January 26, down from 299 the week before.

At the JPUH, the number of Covid patients fell from 126 to 115 last week.

Meanwhile, numbers at the QEH have increased slightly from 158 to 169, leaving 96pc of the hospital's beds full.

At West Suffolk Hospital, there were 127 virus patients in beds on January 26, compared to 149 the week before. There, 86pc of beds are occupied, and 26pc are taken up by virus patients.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust – the region’s mental health trust – reported 44 Covid patients in beds, down just one from last week.

And the Norfolk and Suffolk Community Health and Care Trust has seen the number drop slightly from 88 to 84.

Our maps below show the pressure the virus is putting on hospitals across the region.



