Search

Advanced search

Houghton Festival organisers ‘hopeful’ 10,000 person party will go ahead

PUBLISHED: 11:31 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:32 06 April 2020

DJ Ricardo Villalobos playing a set at Houghton Festival in 2018 Photo: Jake Davis

DJ Ricardo Villalobos playing a set at Houghton Festival in 2018 Photo: Jake Davis

© Photography by Jake Davis for Here & Now (fb.com/wearehereandnow)

A popular experimental dance music festival will go ahead as planned so long as government advice on coronavirus does not change.

Ben UFO playing a set at the Pavilion Stage at Houghton Festival in 2018. Photo: Hannah MetcalfeBen UFO playing a set at the Pavilion Stage at Houghton Festival in 2018. Photo: Hannah Metcalfe

Houghton Festival expects to return to West Norfolk for its third year this August, from the 6th until the 9th, despite concerns over the spread of coronavirus.

The festival was cancelled at the last minute in 2019 due to sudden weather changes, with festival organisers promising this year’s edition would return “with an even greater sense of purpose”.

However organisers became concerned as they watched Covid-19 continue to spread throughout the country and as other music festivals including Glastonbury, the UK’s largest, had to be cancelled.

READ MORE: Houghton Festival explains safety reasoning behind “heartbreaking” last minute cancellation

Ravers dance at The Clearing at Houghton Festival 2018. Photo: Jake DavisRavers dance at The Clearing at Houghton Festival 2018. Photo: Jake Davis

But a festival spokesman says they are “hopeful and optimistic” that the festival, which expected nearly 10,000 people to attend in 2019, will still go ahead.

You may also want to watch:

“Despite the uncertainty of these sad and peculiar times, we remain hopeful and optimistic that Houghton will take place in August,” a spokesman said.

“We are monitoring official government advice and all decisions will be taken with the utmost of respect for human safety.

“In the meantime we wish those who are ill a full recovery and to everyone else in isolation a productive and domestically successful time ahead. Love and strength from all of us at Houghton.”

It is believed that the peak of Covid-19 cases will come in the next few weeks, and that the spread of the virus may slow down during the summer.

READ MORE: Houghton horse trials cancelled ‘with great regret’

This year the event invites world class DJs, performers and soundsystems from across the globe to perform at Houghton Hall and it surrounding gardens, including Ben UFO, Ricardo Villalobos, Four Tet, Helena Hauff and more.

It will be the third edition of the festival, which was founded in 2017 by DJ Craig Richards, and promises four days of non-stop electronic music.

The festival is not alone in hoping that it will be able to continue, as in March organisers of the Boomtown Fair festival, held near Winchester, said it was “very unlikely” they would cancel the event.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Norwich pub landlords quarantined on cruise ship where two people died of coronavirus

Anthea and Roger Cawdron have been isolating in their cabin. Picture: Anthea Cawdron

Five more coronavirus deaths at Norfolk hospitals

There have been four more coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Archant.

Drivers warned lockdown could leave car batteries drained

Batteries can go flat is a car is not used for a long period. Picture: Getty Images

Body of missing man found in Sheringham

Alan Cooper was last seen in Bodham on Friday, April 3. Picture: Norfolk Police

Most Read

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Norwich pub landlords quarantined on cruise ship where two people died of coronavirus

Anthea and Roger Cawdron have been isolating in their cabin. Picture: Anthea Cawdron

Five more coronavirus deaths at Norfolk hospitals

There have been four more coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Archant.

Drivers warned lockdown could leave car batteries drained

Batteries can go flat is a car is not used for a long period. Picture: Getty Images

Body of missing man found in Sheringham

Alan Cooper was last seen in Bodham on Friday, April 3. Picture: Norfolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Paramedics told to cover up uniform in public

The East of England Ambulance Service has told its staff to not display their logo and uniform in public. Picture: David Tillyer

Five more coronavirus deaths at Norfolk hospitals

There have been four more coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Archant.

Houghton Festival organisers ‘hopeful’ 10,000 person party will go ahead

DJ Ricardo Villalobos playing a set at Houghton Festival in 2018 Photo: Jake Davis

‘I feel forgotten’ - Ten-year-old with autism calls for more support during pandemic

Ten-year-old Lilly-Ann O'Connor has called for more support for children with autism during the pandemic. Photo: Rick O'Connor
Drive 24