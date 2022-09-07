Psychiatrist who fled war-torn Iraq to lead clinics for asylum seekers

Dr Yasir Hameed, centre, with colleagues from the new mental health clinic for asylum seekers and refugees - Credit: NSFT

A psychiatrist who fled war-torn Iraq and settled in Norfolk is leading a new clinic to give mental health support to fellow asylum seekers.

Yasir Hameed fled the Middle Eastern nation in the peak of war in 2005 and was a junior doctor at the time.

Now qualified as a consultant psychiatrist at the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT), Dr Hameed will head up a brand new service designed to help forced migrants access mental health support.

The monthly clinic will provide mental health assessments, support and signposting to people seeking refuge in Norfolk.

Dr Hameed said: "Many refugees and asylum seekers have experienced trauma in their home country but find it very difficult to access mental health services.

"This is why I felt it was important to set up this clinic.

"We receive referrals from GPs or NSFT colleagues and will assess the patient before referring to the best-placed service to meet their needs."

Dr Hameed will lead the clinic alongside GP Hannah Fox, with sessions due to be held at the REST hub in Bethel Street, which is run by Norfolk and Waveney Mind.

Dr Hameed added: "I left my home and career after my father was kidnapped and killed as there was an imminent threat to my family's safety.

"My brother survived a terrorist attack in 2008 and developed post-traumatic stress disorder and I have grieved for many family members and friends who lost their lives due to the conflict in Iraq.

“That is why I feel very passionate about the mental health of forced migrants, and like any other clinician, my own experiences inform my practice and help me to empathise with my patients.

"Despite that, I never say to patients that I understand exactly how they feel, as each person's journey is different.

“Many people have shown amazing dedication and commitment to helping us launch these clinics, including our partners at Mind who have been incredibly supportive.

"We are now keen to hear from clinicians who could volunteer some time to support us in the future to extend this project and reach even more people."

The clinics are open to people of all ages and will initially run for a six-month pilot period.