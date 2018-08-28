New iPad funded to inform newly diagnosed type 1 diabetes patients

Two children from the youth group– Harry Littleboy and Lacey Hudson are giving the Jenny Lind Paediatric Diabetes Team their Christmas present (Ipad) Left to Right: Joanna Gibbons (DSN), Paul Hill (DSN), Emma Webb (Paediatric Diabetes Consultant) and Louisa Frear (DSN). Picture: The Norwich & District Diabetes Youth Group Archant

A new iPad has been funded by Norwich and District Diabetes Youth Group to help newly diagnosed type 1 diabetics understand their condition.

The diabetes team at the Jenny Lind Children’s hospital, noted that when patients were diagnosed there may not be full specialised diabetes support especially when diagnosis happens late at night, at weekends or bank holidays.

The Paediatric Diabetes Team approached Norwich and District Diabetes Youth Group for assistance to bridge the gap.

A spokesperson from the District Diabetes Youth Group, said: “The youth group has offered to fund another iPad in spring 2019 if this one proves beneficial to newly diagnosed type 1 diabetics and the paediatric diabetes team.”

The iPad will be loaded with information about Type 1 Diabetes, the basics of carbohydrate counting and relevant support groups and diabetes associated charities.