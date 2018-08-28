Search

Advanced search

New iPad funded to inform newly diagnosed type 1 diabetes patients

PUBLISHED: 08:11 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:11 20 December 2018

Two children from the youth group– Harry Littleboy and Lacey Hudson are giving the Jenny Lind Paediatric Diabetes Team their Christmas present (Ipad) Left to Right: Joanna Gibbons (DSN), Paul Hill (DSN), Emma Webb (Paediatric Diabetes Consultant) and Louisa Frear (DSN). Picture: The Norwich & District Diabetes Youth Group

Two children from the youth group– Harry Littleboy and Lacey Hudson are giving the Jenny Lind Paediatric Diabetes Team their Christmas present (Ipad) Left to Right: Joanna Gibbons (DSN), Paul Hill (DSN), Emma Webb (Paediatric Diabetes Consultant) and Louisa Frear (DSN). Picture: The Norwich & District Diabetes Youth Group

Archant

A new iPad has been funded by Norwich and District Diabetes Youth Group to help newly diagnosed type 1 diabetics understand their condition.

The diabetes team at the Jenny Lind Children’s hospital, noted that when patients were diagnosed there may not be full specialised diabetes support especially when diagnosis happens late at night, at weekends or bank holidays.

The Paediatric Diabetes Team approached Norwich and District Diabetes Youth Group for assistance to bridge the gap.

A spokesperson from the District Diabetes Youth Group, said: “The youth group has offered to fund another iPad in spring 2019 if this one proves beneficial to newly diagnosed type 1 diabetics and the paediatric diabetes team.”

The iPad will be loaded with information about Type 1 Diabetes, the basics of carbohydrate counting and relevant support groups and diabetes associated charities.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Dad of missing Sophie Smith plans heartbreaking seaside tribute almost a year after she disappeared

The poster for the missing 21-year-old, Sophie Smith in a shop window in Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Clothing brand finds new home after department store closed doors for final time

Clothing brand Tigi has moved from Chattels of Dereham to M&Co. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Five year snail study delay to work on A47 Acle Straight would be ‘unacceptable’, says MP

The Acle Straight. Pic: Nick Butcher

Inmate charged with GBH following multiple attacks on prison staff

HMP Wayland. Picture: Ian Burt

Review: The Christmasaurus - a heart-warming festive tale about loneliness, friendship and dinosaurs

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists