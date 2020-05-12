Search

Investigation into three ambulance staff deaths to publish findings

PUBLISHED: 16:08 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:31 12 May 2020

East of England Ambulance Trust investigated three sudden deaths of staff members last year. Photo: EEAST

East of England Ambulance Trust investigated three sudden deaths of staff members last year. Photo: EEAST

An investigation into the sudden deaths of three NHS workers will lead to a series of changes at the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST).

Three ambulance staff died suddenly between November 11 and 21 2019, prompting EEAST bosses to launch an investigation.

The three men were Luke Wright, an ambulance dispatcher from Norwich, paramedic Christopher Gill from Welwyn Garden City and paramedic Richard Grimes.

It prompted questions about the trust’s culture and mental health support.

The findings of the independent investigator, Christine Carter, will go before the EEAST’s board on Wednesday afternoon.

The report will not be published, the trust said, because it contains personal details, but its recommendations will be.

Papers published ahead of the meeting read: “The trust accepts the themes and conclusions of the report and has adopted the recommendations in full, which are reflected in the action plan.”

The report is being given to NHS England, the families and regulator the Care Quality Commission.

