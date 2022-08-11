Inquest opens into death of woman, 48, who swallowed pen

Norfolk Coroner's Court, at County Hall in Norwich - Credit: Archant

An inquest has opened after a woman with mental health issues died after swallowing a pen.

Anita Gibbs, 48, died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Friday, July 27.

The opening of the inquest into her death heard she had died of peritonitis and a perforated bowel after swallowing a pen.

The inquest opening also heard Ms Gibbs had mental health issues and a high body mass.

She had been living at Kemps House, a care home for people with mental health issues, in Rackham Road, Norwich.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake opened the inquest into the death of Ms Gibbs at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Thursday, August 11.

The inquest was adjourned until February 8 next year.