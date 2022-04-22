Mother of 'loving cheeky boy' hits out at antivaxxers who hijacked his death

The mother of a "loving, cheeky" teenager has spoken of her heartache after his death was hijacked by anti-vaccine activists.

Evan Turner died on October 12, 2021, after he was found unresponsive in the garden of his father's home in West Winch, near King's Lynn. He was 14.

In the days that followed, the news of the sudden death of the Springwood Academy pupil was spread across social media by sceptics who linked it to the roll-out of the Covid vaccine.

However, the tragedy was entirely unrelated to the issue and the teenager had not been given the jab, or at that stage even been invited to have one.

Following an inquest into his death, his mother, Jodie Page, spoke of her frustration at the situation - and how her efforts to curtail the spread of misinformation were ignored.

She said: "When I first saw the posts I couldn't believe it. It had not even been a week after he died so it was really grim to deal with.

"I contacted the page behind the posts and told them it was my son and had nothing to do with the vaccine and they blocked me, so what can you do?"

Sadie Page, his aunt, added: "For somebody to try and exploit our family's loss to push their own agenda was disgusting."

Evan's death is one of several recent tragedies involving young people which have been exploited by 'antivaxxers', who - on the basis of no evidence - have tried to suggest links between sudden deaths and the vaccine.

Health and social media experts have condemned the tactics, which they say adds to distrust and anxiety.

After the inquest hearing at County Hall, the sisters shared their fond memories of their beloved son and nephew, describing his love of travel, the outdoors and video games.

Jodie said: "He was just the most loving, cheeky boy who had the most infectious chuckle. He loved to make other people laugh too.

"He loved the outdoors and he was like a tornado - you'd give him a bike and he would just be away.

"We loved to go travelling and we went on lots of memorable holidays together. I took him to Egypt when he was younger and he loved that and when he was little we spent six weeks travelling in Spain."

Sadie said: "He loved his mum so much - he was always a bit protective of her too. He used to want to have her all to himself, although not in a nasty way.

"My son was like a brother to him as well and has had to have counselling to cope with the loss."

The court heard how a neighbour had spotted Evan unresponsive on a multigym in the garden of his dad's home in Leete Way, West Winch and fought to save him. His father, Adam Turner, arrived home as the tragic events unfolded and also battled to bring his son around. But the teenager died at the scene.

The medical cause of the death was hanging, but an investigation was unable to establish whether it was deliberate or a tragic accident.

The inquest heard how in the months leading up to his death he showed very little sign that his mood was low or that he was dealing with any mental health issues.

It heard how while he had once harmed himself in January 2020 after an incident at school, since then his mood had picked up.

Evidence read out on behalf of DS Richard Dickinson, who led the police investigation into his death, told the court that none of his friends spoken to had expressed any concerns about his mood to officers.

Instead, they told of a teenage boy who loved to play Xbox and was popular among his friends and classmates.

Sadie added: "Six weeks before his death we went on a family holiday to Hayling Island near Portsmouth and loved swimming in the sea and told us about how he wanted to be a bricklayer when he left school."

The sisters travelled to Norwich with Evan's grandmother and cousins from their home in Portsmouth to attend this week's inquest, desperate for answers.

But senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said that from the evidence given she was unable to reach a definitive conclusion about his death, so instead delivered an open verdict.

Jodie said: "We came here to get answers, but we didn't really get any so it makes it hard to have closure. All we know is that he was outside at the time and was home alone."

Sadie added: "We've been in limbo about it ever since - was it suicide or was it an accident? We will now never be able to say."

If you need help and support, call NHS 111 and select option 2 or the Samaritans on 113 123. Both services are available 24 hours, 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.









Memorial tree to be planted

Evan's school has joined in paying tribute to the former year 10 pupil.

Andy Johnson, Springwood's executive headteacher, said: "Evan was a warm-hearted and fun-loving student with a close-knit group of friends who he loved to spend time with.

"There are certain students you remember very clearly and Evan was one of those. He was a lovely boy and a great member of our school community.

"Evan’s passing has had a profound effect on the school community and has created a great sense of loss. He will always have a place in the hearts of the staff and pupils who knew him. He is sorely missed."

Mr Johnson added: "Our students, parents and staff have raised money for a tree and a bench to be placed in our school grounds in the future that will help us remember Evan and celebrate his life."