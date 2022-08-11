Inquest opens after death of 55-year-old man

An inquest has been opened into the death of a 55-year-old man who worked as a technical officer.

Craig Jackson, 55, died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn on Friday, August 5.

At the opening of his inquest at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Thursday (August 11), area coroner Yvonne Blake said Mr Jackson died of a brain injury due to hanging.

The inquest into the death of Mr Jackson, of High Road, Islington, near King's Lynn, was adjourned until November 14.

