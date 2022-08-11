News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Inquest opens after death of 55-year-old man

Dan Grimmer

Published: 1:23 PM August 11, 2022
Norfolk Coroner's Court, at County Hall in Norwich.

Norfolk Coroner's Court, at County Hall in Norwich. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

An inquest has been opened into the death of a 55-year-old man who worked as a technical officer.

Craig Jackson, 55, died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn on Friday, August 5.

At the opening of his inquest at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Thursday (August 11), area coroner Yvonne Blake said Mr Jackson died of a brain injury due to hanging.

The inquest into the death of Mr Jackson, of High Road, Islington, near King's Lynn, was adjourned until November 14.

* If you need help and support, call NHS 111 and select option 2 or the Samaritans on 116 123. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.

