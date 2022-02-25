Inquest could not determine how 'well-loved' psychiatrist died

An investigation was unable to ascertain why a "well-loved" psychiatrist with a complex history of medical issues died in her Norfolk home.

Becky Wilson, a psychiatrist who worked at the Julian Hospital in Norwich, died on May 9, 2021 at her home in Acle and was found by her heartbroken parents the following morning.

An inquest into her death held at County Hall on Friday, February 25, however, heard that investigations had been unable to ascertain just what had caused her death.

Dr Wilson, who was born in Boston, Lincolnshire, had a complex medical history which included difficulties with her potassium and electrolyte levels, which emerged after she had undergone gastric bypass surgery in 2011.

As a result, she made use of a medical equipment to maintain these levels while she slept, allowing her to work regularly throughout the day.

In a statement read out on his behalf, her father Tim said: "On May 9, a very happy girl left us planning her next two weeks of holiday and we were all looking forward to going back into the world."

During the inquest, a warm tribute was read from one of her colleagues, who praised her character and work ethic.

In an email read out to the court, the colleague said: "She was one of the nicest doctors I have ever known. Nothing was too much for her and she always had a smile on her face.

"I will never forget her."

The inquest heard how Dr Wilson had spent eight weeks in hospital between August and October 2020 due to her low potassium levels and chronic bowel problems, a period during which a large number of tests were carried out on her.

In January 2021, she tested positive for Covid-19, but had recovered enough to return to work and had been in high spirits in the days leading up to her death - having been informed she was in line for a promotion at work.

A post mortem examination did not produce a definitive medical cause for her death.

Delivering a narrative conclusion, area coroner Yvonne Blake said: "She was very well-loved and is very much missed by her colleagues.

"She was found deceased at home and had a very complex medical history."