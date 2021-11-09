Family's concern over hospital communication before woman's death

Lady Philippa Loyd died at the QEH in King's Lynn on October 27, 2020. - Credit: QEH

An inquest into the death of a woman at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital heard concerns over her care and communication between members of staff.

Lady Philippa Loyd, from Burnham Market, died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King's Lynn on October 27, 2020, aged 87.

Her medical cause of death was given as septic shock due to perforated ulcer.

An inquest into her death was held at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on Tuesday, November 9, and heard concerns from her children about her care.

They shared their "devastation" and felt there had been a "missed opportunity" the night before in recognising her condition had deteriorated.

Lady Philippa was admitted to the QEH twice in October last year for liver problems and other issues.

She was later readmitted and was investigated for cirrhosis of the liver, the inquest heard.

Mrs Blake said Lady Philippa became more unwell on October 26 when she had abdominal pain and had been vomiting.

She was "quite unwell" by 7am the day after, but there appeared to be a delay in getting her seen by a doctor, said Mrs Blake.

Consultant radiologist Sarah Fleming, who the inquest heard had stayed longer on October 26 to finish her workload, had missed a perforation in a CT scan before spotting it the next day when she checked again.

She said she felt a clinical responsibility to complete the CT despite finishing her shift, and that missing it on the first occasion had been "human error".

"I should not have worked so hard and should not have felt the clinical responsibility," she said.

Dr Alan Wiles saw Lady Philippa at 9am on October 27, two hours after the critical care outreach team was contacted.

Mrs Blake asked why her situation was not escalated to someone senior earlier, saying it was "very worrying".

Dr Wiles said: "It haunts me. I don't know why the escalation didn't happen sooner. It should have been."

The doctor added there have been changes to training and the way things are escalated.

Nicholas Redwood, the hospital's consultant surgeon and divisional director for medicine, said the case was "not clear cut" and that he thought the outcome would have been unaltered had the perforation been picked up in the CT scan the day before.

In a narrative conclusion, Mrs Blake said Lady Philippa deteriorated on October 26 developing abdominal pain and distension.

She said: "She had a CT scan which showed no air, overnight she worsened and by 7am she was acutely unwell. She was seen at 9am and the scan was re-examined.

"She had emergency surgery, which found several perforations, but died several hours after surgery."

She offered her condolences to the family.

Lady Philippa was married to Sir Julian Loyd, who served as the Queen's land agent at Sandringham and who died in 2018.



