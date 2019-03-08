Search

Nurse-led service at hospital gears up for busy summer

PUBLISHED: 11:19 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:45 16 July 2019

Daily attendances to the unit in Mill Road can double compared to the winter months with patients attending with a variety of injuries. Picture: Google StreetView

Archant

As the temperatures rise and school holidays begin, north Norfolk's beaches and tourist attractions are set to welcome thousands of holidaymakers this summer.

With an increase in visitors to the region, the team at Cromer Hospital's Minor Injuries Unit is gearing up for one of their busiest times of the year.

Daily attendances to the unit in Mill Road can double compared to the winter months with patients attending with a variety of injuries.

Emergency nurse practitioner Guy Fiske said: "It can get very busy here in the summer months with patients coming in with burns, ankle sprains and wrist fractures.

"We have a very experienced nursing team here and there are several fractures and dislocations that the nurse practitioners can manipulate and we work closely with the x-ray department at Cromer Hospital."

The nurse-run service is open seven days a week from 8am to 7.45pm.

