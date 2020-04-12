Retired heating and plumbing engineer died after asbestos exposure

A retired heating and plumbing engineer died after exposure to asbestos, an inquest has heard.

Yvonne Blake, assistant coroner, opened the inquest into the death of Arthur Tinkler, at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Monday, April 20.

Mr Tinkler was born on January 1 1934 in March, Cambridgeshire, and worked for five decades as a heating and plumbing engineer.

The 86-year-old died at his home in Caister-on-Sea on April 12 2020 where he was undergoing palliative care after being diagnosed with leukaemia.

The inquest heard that over his career he had worked on a number of housing developments and commercial projects, including the Peterborough shopping centre.

Through work he came into contact with asbestos rope and did not have any personal protective equipment.

The court heard, due to the asbestos he developed shortness of breath and struggled to walk far.

The medical cause of death was given as urosepsis, chronic lymphocytic leukaemia, heart failure and asbestosis.

Ms Blake said: “I am going to give a conclusion that Mr Tinkler’s death was due to industrial disease. My sincere condolences to Mr Tinkler’s family and friends who knew and loved him.”