Inadequate care home given food hygiene rating of one

Dunsland Residential Home in Paston Road, Mundesley, has been told major improvement is necessary after an inspection on September 2.

A residential care home which was rated "inadequate" by the Care Quality Commission in August has now been given a food hygiene rating of one.

Dunsland Residential Home in Paston Road, Mundesley, has been told major improvement is necessary after an food hygiene inspection on September 2.

The home, which is owned by Cephas Care Limited, was told major improvement was necessary in the management of food safety and improvement was necessary on hygienic food handling.

The Food Standards Agency were generally satisfied with cleanliness and the condition of the homes facilities.

A spokesperson from Cephas Care Limited said: "We were disappointed with the score, however in the past the kitchen has been inspected from a more residential aspect being a small home, where this time they decided it was more a commercial kitchen where many procedures were of course not in place like our residents wearing hair nets etc.

"We have asked for a re-inspection and are working closely with Norfolk County Council for them to better understand the home.

"Staff qualifications in food hygiene had been accepted up to now at level 1, because of them treating it like a commercial kitchen these were not acceptable and they required level 2 which staff have been placed on many of whom have completed.

"The kitchen floor has now been replaced as that was placed on hold due to a new kitchen being installed. We expect to regain our five star on the re-inspection."

A CQC inspection carried out in May found that the home had become "not well maintained" since a previous report in November 2016.

Inspectors had concerns about the effectiveness of safety measures which placed people "at risk" and a lack of further training for staff following their unannounced visits.

There were also concerns over cleanliness, with areas being identified as needing closer attention, including "dirty wheelchairs and some bathrooms" which required a "deep clean".

The report added: "The environment was not suitable for some of the people living at the service and work was needed to ensure it was always clean and well maintained."

The Cephas Care Limited spokesperson said: "Food Hygiene have been back and are happy with the progress made and will reinspect within the next 10 weeks."