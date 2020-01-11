Search

Advanced search

Make-or-break inspection for care home that has failed three times

PUBLISHED: 11:32 11 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:32 11 January 2020

St Michael's Court, Aylsham. Picture: Runwood Homes

St Michael's Court, Aylsham. Picture: Runwood Homes

Archant

The team at a Norfolk care home that has been slammed by inspectors three times in the past 10 months are confident they have turned things around.

St Michael's Court in Aylsham is in special measures having been rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) after inspections in December 2018, May 2019 and September 2019.

The home should be assessed again within the next month or so, and Runwood Homes, which operates St Michael's Court, is confident it can avoid closure - which the home faces if again rated inadequate.

A spokesman said a "robust" action plan had been put in place and a new team of nursing and care staff had been recruited.

He said: "We are now ready for re-inspection by the regulator to demonstrate the improvements across our service.

"A skilled, professional and highly regarded nurse manager now leads our service with exceptional feedback from our residents, staff and visitors.

You may also want to watch:

"We are very confident the regulator will concur and hope to see our home returned to an overall 'good' rating in line with the vast and sustained improvements we have described."

When last inspected St Michael's Court - a specialist dementia care home - was operating at less than half its capacity of 86 residents.

The most recent CQC report said residents were exposed to potentially harmful situations due to poor management, and staffing was unreliable due to a reliance on agency staff.

The report said inspectors saw a dirty item of clothing in a communal bathroom on both days of the inspection, meaning a risk of infection.

It said one resident, who was at risk of falling, regularly walked into another's bedroom at night and woke them up. Inspectors found residents were not always seen when they needed help due to lack of staff, and the home was operating without a registered manager. But residents and relatives also told inspectors they felt staff kept them safe, and treated them with privacy and respect.

The CQC said if enough improvements were not seen at the next inspection: "We will begin the process of preventing the provider from operating this service."

The CQC re-inspects 'inadequate' care homes within six months.

Most Read

‘We moved to Norfolk for a better life - it’s been the total opposite’

A Dereham homeowner says he has been plagued by crime since moving from London, culminating in the vandalism of his car. Picture: Contributed

Explosions heard after fire near to hotel in Norwich city centre

Police at the scene followong fire on Prince of Wales Road. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Pub at heart of community gets set to close

Amanda Rose, landlady of the Red Lion which is closing at the end of January. Photo : Steve Adams

‘We agreed with Norwich in three minutes’ - How City won the race for Duda

Slovakian international midfielder Ondrej Duda is heading to Norwich City on loan Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA

Van firm goes bust after 15 years

Kevin Owen, MD of the VANshop in Fakenham, has instructed insolvency experts to liquidate the 15-year-old firm which has now ceased trading. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Norwich bar closes down

Panda Bar director Samantha Elliott, pictured when the business opened in 2018. Picture: Archant

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson

Another empty shop for seaside town after trader decides to cut overheads by drastically downsizing

Sheringham shop owner Cliff Morris, who is dramatically downsizing his business after 33 years of trading. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

WATCH: Video shows rat on window sill in McDonald’s

A rat was filmed in the McDonald's restaurant on King's Lynn's Hardwick Estate just before Christmas. Photo: Michael Darlington

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We moved to Norfolk for a better life - it’s been the total opposite’

A Dereham homeowner says he has been plagued by crime since moving from London, culminating in the vandalism of his car. Picture: Contributed

Mum-of-three used stiletto shoe as weapon in town centre fight

Hannah Rose used a stiletto to wound a man in a Fakenham brawl, a court heard Photo: Steve Adams

From The Stranglers to The Streets: Five album covers shot in the region

Student accomodation at the UEA where The Streets' Computers and Blues album cover was shot. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

School among 16 council-owned properties set to go up for sale

Trowse Primary School. Picture: Denise Bradley

Young Farmers profile: How Will de Feyter, 27, filled a business ‘void’ with pigs

Norfolk Young Farmers chairman Will de Feyter won a prize for his pig finishing enterprise at the 2019 National Pig Awards. Photo: Andrew Whitby
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists