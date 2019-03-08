Search

Three school children diagnosed with measles following outbreak

PUBLISHED: 13:37 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:29 18 July 2019

File photo of a vaccination syringe. Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

File photo of a vaccination syringe. Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Three pupils have been diagnosed with the measles following an outbreak of the highly-infectious disease in Norfolk.

Hobart High School, in Loddon. PHOTO: Nick ButcherHobart High School, in Loddon. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Hobart High School in Loddon has issued a warning to parents following three confirmed cases of illness at the school. While the pupils are recovering, more cases may still surface.

Headteacher of the school Jim Adams said: "On the July 10 we were made aware that there were three possible cases of measles involving our pupils. We immediately began working with Public Health England.

"Having followed their advice, we contacted parents and carers in order to make them aware and to share this advice. There have been no subsequent reports of any further cases."

In a letter to parents, the headteacher reminded parents of the importance of vaccinations and warned to keep children at home if they are unwell.

The letter said: "Children with measles are infectious from four days before and until five days after the rash appears. Should your child show any signs of developing this illness, they should not attend school and we would strongly advise you to keep them at home.

"We would like to take this opportunity to remind parents of the importance of immunising their children. If you are aware of your child having received two doses of MMR, please contact your general practitioner to ensure your child is protected. MMR can be given at any age."

According to Public Health England, symptoms can develop nine to 11 days after becoming infected and last up to 14 days from the first signs to the end of the rash.

The first stages of measles are irritability, a runny nose, red eyes, a dry cough and an increasing fever, all can last for up to eight days.

The red or brown rash will appear on the body between three to seven days of the illness and last for a week, spreading from the forehead, down the face and onto the neck and body.

The disease can be prevented by the MMR vaccine, with two doses recommended for maximum protection.

