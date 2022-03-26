New images show how 'compromise' £45m hospital revamp could look
- Credit: NSFT
New images have shown how the region's mental health hospital could look once a £45m revamp is complete.
The Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) is preparing a major refurbishment of its Hellesdon Hospital site, in a multi-million-pound project known as the River Centre.
It will see three new wards built - two fewer than initially planned - with refurbishments of existing parts of the site still set to increase its bed capacity to 80.
Outline planning permission for the project has been approved and a draft business plan agreed by NHS England.
Now, as the trust lodges the latest masterplan with Broadland Council, images showing how the completed project could look have been released.
Stuart Richardson, chief executive of NSFT, said “We’re delighted with the progress of our new wards project at Hellesdon Hospital and are extremely thankful for the level of involvement of service users, their carers and staff who have provided a number of solutions as we progress through the design phase.
“The exciting development of a new adult acute unit, comprising of 80 beds in total, an additional 15 to what we currently have, will enable us to deliver significant improvements to the care and experience we are able to offer to our service users.
When first submitted, the plans had looked to build five brand new wards on the Hellesdon site, which originally opened as the Norwich City Asylum in 1880.
However, after it emerged this would not be possible within the project's budget, the scheme was redesigned.
In a report to the Trust's board this week, programme manager Matt Wilson wrote: "The final concept design delivers on the required 80 beds as previously identified back in 2018.
"In order to deliver this solution within budget, the Trust has had to accept a compromise of including the refurbishment of two existing ward environments, rather than the additional new build."
The Trust is aiming for the project to be complete by March 2024, with Broadland to consider the masterplan in due course.
Mr Richardson added: "People who have experience of our inpatient wards are welcome to get involved in this project further and can visit our website at www.nsft.nhs.uk/NewWards to find out more.”