'I might not see him again': Patient rejected from five nursing homes

A woman whose husband has lived in the All Hallows hospital for three years said she is at her “wits’ end” after he was rejected by five nursing homes.

The hospital in Ditchingham, near Bungay, has less than a dozen residents left following the closure of the All Hallows Healthcare Trust.

The woman, who did not want to be named, said there are eight or nine residents left in the hospital and “it's a very sad and distressing time” as the nursing home was saved, but the future of the hospital is uncertain.

Susan and Chris Phillips* had known each other for 50 years before coming together as a couple.

Mrs Phillips said: “We moved into a bungalow to start a new life, refurbished it and started a retired life which was cut short by my partner having a cardiac arrest in his sleep.

He was diagnosed as having a hypoxic brain injury and after three months of rehab he was moved to All Hallows hospital in 2016.

“I was welcomed to help with his care and spend as much time as I wanted with him, and bring him home two to three days a week so family could visit him in his familiar environment.

“Although he slept quite a bit of the time he always knew when I was there and seemed to relax. I was available anytime of day or night if they needed me to settle him. Which I did on several occasions,” she said.

She claims she heard about the hospital's closure via a text message from a neighbour.

“In the afternoon I was seen by the continuing care commission to be told I had to find somewhere else for him, now after five nursing homes we still have nowhere to go as they cannot meet his needs.”

If their last option doesn't accept them, Mr Phillips could be placed anywhere in the country.

She said: “If our last hope doesn't find a place for him, he may be sent anywhere. I cannot bear the thought that I may not ever be able to see him again.”