Search

Advanced search

Traders thanked for going the extra mile for customers in lockdown

02 October, 2020 - 12:58
Richard Burton, at Richard's Butchers in Hunstanton High Street, with his West Norfolk Hero award Picture: Chis Bishop

Richard Burton, at Richard's Butchers in Hunstanton High Street, with his West Norfolk Hero award Picture: Chis Bishop

Archant

Independent seaside traders received a special thanks for helping their community through lockdown.

North West Norfolk MP James Wild presents a West Norfolk Hero award to Leanne Hepworth, at Kemps Fruit and Vegetables on the High Street in Hunstanton Picture: Chris BishopNorth West Norfolk MP James Wild presents a West Norfolk Hero award to Leanne Hepworth, at Kemps Fruit and Vegetables on the High Street in Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

A butcher, a baker and a fruit and vegetable shop in Hunstanton delivered to those who were shielding or unwilling to venture out during the height of the pandemic.

And the trio - all based in the town’s High Street - said they are geared up to step up the service again if infections take a turn for the worse and customers need extra support again.

Today all three were presented with special West Norfolk Heroes awards by North West Norfolk MP James Wild.

Pete Gohegan, who runs the Mr Bun bakery, was making 40 or more deliveries a week at the height of the crisis, with flour, eggs and yeast among the most popular requests. He said he and fellow shopkeepers were ready to pick up the reins again.

North West MP James Wild (left) with Sophie and Pete Gohegan at Mr Bun the Baker in Hunstanton High Street Picture: Chris BishopNorth West MP James Wild (left) with Sophie and Pete Gohegan at Mr Bun the Baker in Hunstanton High Street Picture: Chris Bishop

“We’re all on standby,” he said. “We weren’t prepared last time, no-one thought it was real, but everyone’s prepared for it again now.”

Next door Richard Burton, at Richard’s butchers, was also going the extra mile for his customers.

“I’ve been doing a hamper a week to those who can’t get out,” he said. “They’re £25 with free delivery, there’s something different every week. It went really well.”

At the corner of Westgate, Leanne Hepworth and her family were putting in the hours at Kemps Fruit and Vegetables.

Richard Burton (left) and North West Norfolk MP James Wild, outside Richard's Butchers in Hunstanton High Street Picture: Chris BishopRichard Burton (left) and North West Norfolk MP James Wild, outside Richard's Butchers in Hunstanton High Street Picture: Chris Bishop

“We were working silly hours but it’s calmed down a bit now,” she said. “It’s brought the community together a lot more and people have been supporting local businesses. It works hand in hand, support your local community and they’ll support you.”

After presenting certificates, Mr Wild said: “We’re lucky to have such strong community spirit and people looking after each other when tough times come.”

Borough councillor Carol Bower said: “They’re all West Norfolk Heroes. During lockdown, they went above and beyond to serve our community by delivering to people who were shielding.”

West Norfolk council launched the awards as part of its Love West Norfolk campaign, to highlight those who had made a difference to their communities during the pandemic. A special town hall reception is planned when it is safe to hole one.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Surge in coronavirus cases in Great Yarmouth prompts plea to public

A coronavirus keep your distance stand in Great Yarmouth. Picture Time and Tide Museum.

PRESSER LIVE: Norwich City v Derby County - Farke confirms Godfrey in ‘advanced talks’ to seal Everton move

Todd Cantwell and Emi Buendia were left out of Norwich City's last Championship game Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Wanted man posts picture of himself on Facebook

A recent picture posted on Facebook of Mark Barton from Norwich who is wanted on recall to prison. Picture: Norfolk Police

Gash presence will be a big boost - Lynn boss

Ian Culverhouse talking to the media ahead of King's Lynn Town's season opener against Yeovil Picture: Tony Thrussell

See inside this converted Norfolk chapel for sale for £550,000

The Old Chapel on Yarmouth Road in Hales has come up for sale for �550,000. Picture: Chris Taylor/Arnolds Keys