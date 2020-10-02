Traders thanked for going the extra mile for customers in lockdown

Richard Burton, at Richard's Butchers in Hunstanton High Street, with his West Norfolk Hero award Picture: Chis Bishop Archant

Independent seaside traders received a special thanks for helping their community through lockdown.

North West Norfolk MP James Wild presents a West Norfolk Hero award to Leanne Hepworth, at Kemps Fruit and Vegetables on the High Street in Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop North West Norfolk MP James Wild presents a West Norfolk Hero award to Leanne Hepworth, at Kemps Fruit and Vegetables on the High Street in Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

A butcher, a baker and a fruit and vegetable shop in Hunstanton delivered to those who were shielding or unwilling to venture out during the height of the pandemic.

And the trio - all based in the town’s High Street - said they are geared up to step up the service again if infections take a turn for the worse and customers need extra support again.

Today all three were presented with special West Norfolk Heroes awards by North West Norfolk MP James Wild.

Pete Gohegan, who runs the Mr Bun bakery, was making 40 or more deliveries a week at the height of the crisis, with flour, eggs and yeast among the most popular requests. He said he and fellow shopkeepers were ready to pick up the reins again.

North West MP James Wild (left) with Sophie and Pete Gohegan at Mr Bun the Baker in Hunstanton High Street Picture: Chris Bishop North West MP James Wild (left) with Sophie and Pete Gohegan at Mr Bun the Baker in Hunstanton High Street Picture: Chris Bishop

“We’re all on standby,” he said. “We weren’t prepared last time, no-one thought it was real, but everyone’s prepared for it again now.”

Next door Richard Burton, at Richard’s butchers, was also going the extra mile for his customers.

“I’ve been doing a hamper a week to those who can’t get out,” he said. “They’re £25 with free delivery, there’s something different every week. It went really well.”

At the corner of Westgate, Leanne Hepworth and her family were putting in the hours at Kemps Fruit and Vegetables.

Richard Burton (left) and North West Norfolk MP James Wild, outside Richard's Butchers in Hunstanton High Street Picture: Chris Bishop Richard Burton (left) and North West Norfolk MP James Wild, outside Richard's Butchers in Hunstanton High Street Picture: Chris Bishop

“We were working silly hours but it’s calmed down a bit now,” she said. “It’s brought the community together a lot more and people have been supporting local businesses. It works hand in hand, support your local community and they’ll support you.”

After presenting certificates, Mr Wild said: “We’re lucky to have such strong community spirit and people looking after each other when tough times come.”

Borough councillor Carol Bower said: “They’re all West Norfolk Heroes. During lockdown, they went above and beyond to serve our community by delivering to people who were shielding.”

West Norfolk council launched the awards as part of its Love West Norfolk campaign, to highlight those who had made a difference to their communities during the pandemic. A special town hall reception is planned when it is safe to hole one.