Hundreds share pictures of blue Power Ranger in support of brave Denver Clinton after family reveal they have ‘days left with him’

Denver Clinton. Picture: SHELLIE WALL PHOTOGRAPHY Archant

The mother of a four-year-old boy who has been given just days to live has said she is “lost for words” after hundreds took to social media to show their support.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Denver Clinton, of Mattishall, near Dereham, was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer last May and has since gone on to touch the hearts of tens of thousands of people around the globe - especially in his mid-Norfolk community.

Nearly 5,000 people are following the Denver’s Journey Facebook group and have started a movement asking everyone to change their profile picture to the blue Power Ranger - the young tot’s favourite superhero. And in just a few hours, hundreds had already done so.

As well as police cars, Denver is a huge fan of superheroes and in December nearly 250 youngsters turned out in Dereham in support of Denver’s Superhero Walk.

Organised by Karly Gray, after she was inspired by her 10-year-old son Joshua who wanted to help the family, the event saw children don superhero outfits and march through the town’s centre before singing Denver’s favourite song Baby Shark in the market place.

More than £1,880 was raised for Denver’s Last Wishes - a group set up to allow the family to make lasting memories with him.

His mum, Wanda Le Anna Clinton, took to Facebook earlier this week to announce the devastating news that her son’s journey was coming to an end.

On January 30, she shared the post to the thousands of followers to confirm that the high-risk, stage four neuroblastoma had spread to his lungs.

It read: “Sadly the news we found out before leaving the hospital yesterday (January 29) was devastating. An x-ray has shown the neuroblastoma has spread a lot into his lungs and we may only have days left with him.”

The special boy is still continuing his fight against the disease and his mum has been sharing photos of his smiles and “lovely times” they have been sharing as a family together at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where he is being monitored.

Denver has inspired so many people through his bravery.

Last year a postbox was set up at the Railway Tavern for people to send him cards and letters. At its peak, landlord Paul Sandford said they were receiving around a thousand items of mail per day.

To show your support for Denver and his family, you can also change your profile picture on Facebook to that of a blue Power Ranger. Details can be found here on the Denver’s Journey group on Facebook.