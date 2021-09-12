Gallery
'Phenomenal' turnout for memorial parkrun to remember popular teacher
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
High school pupils and staff, past and present, came out in force to remember a much-loved teacher and boost mental heath funds.
Catherine Cartwright, 31, died at her home address in Badersfield on August 1, 2020.
An inquest into her death at Norfolk Coroner's Court on January 7 heard how the Aylsham High School teacher had previously suffered periods of depression and took her own life.
On Saturday, September 11, the Blickling parkrun course was "turned into a sea of yellow" with 339 people running, walking or jogging the National Trust course while wearing the bright colour for the Cartwright 5k fundraiser.
It was the idea of two of Mrs Cartwright's former pupils - Mollie White and Eleanor Bray - and raised around £1,500 for Young Minds mental health charity and The Aylsham Community Trust (TACT) families, which supports children and families in the area.
Tanya Wiseman, lead instructor for health and social care at Aylsham High School, said: "The ambience at the fundraiser was electrifying. Cat would have been in awe and felt so proud that it was for her.
"It was brilliant because so many staff and students turned up. It was phenomenal. It was an emotional day."
Mrs Cartwright, who was head of Felbrigg House at the high school, was a key figure in the setting up of TACT.
"Cat was adorable, kind and loyal to the students. Her death has left a big void in Felbrigg House.
"It is lovely ex-students were running in memory of her," added Mrs Wiseman, who said her friend had left a legacy for the school to fundraise for mental health support.
She said: "It is not a taboo subject."
Outside of her school life, the former Felbrigg House head loved horse riding, the theatre and taking part in Blickling parkrun.
To help fundraise for a garden at the high school where staff and pupils can reflect on their mental wellbeing, email twiseman@aylshamhigh.norfolk.sch.uk
If you need help, contact the Samaritans on 116 123 or Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline on 0808 196 3494 both 24/7. Alternatively download the Stay Alive app, backed by Suffolk User Forum, if you are having thoughts of suicide or if you are concerned about someone else.