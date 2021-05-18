News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Demand at all-time high' - GP practice makes Facebook plea to patients

Clarissa Place

Published: 10:20 AM May 18, 2021   
The Humbleyard Practice

The Humbleyard Practice which has sites in Cringleford, Hethersett and Mulbarton, has shared it has reached an all high demand for its services. - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC

A GP practice, with surgeries at Cringleford, Hethersett and Mulbarton, has posted on Facebook, urging people to stop making 'unnecessary' appointments.

The Humbleyard Practice said in a post and a video that demand was at an all-time high, and it was impossible to keep up with the volume of queries. 

Dr Siobhan Roe, GP partner for the practice, said: "We recognise that in a perfect healthcare system, patients would be able to consult a healthcare professional at a time and in a way of their choosing, and the healthcare professional would be able commit the time necessary to ensure the patient’s needs are met.

"Unfortunately, at present, this simply isn’t possible."

The practice receives hundreds of 'Get Help' forms filled in daily on its website and by its reception team, which are reviewed and triaged by a senior doctor.

The post asked patients to consider whether they needed to contact the practice and said patients would be seen in an "appropriate timeframe". 

The practice said that due to demand routine matters may need to wait a week or two as it could only deal with a finite number of appointments safely each day. 

In the video, Dr Roe said the practice reached maximum capacity daily with clinicians seeing up to 40 patients on top of submitting medication requests, reading and acting on hospital letters, and looking at and acting on blood test and scan results.

She added: "Many of the issues we receive are for minor illnesses or issues which will settle on their own and do not need input from the Practice.

"Every unnecessary request for help we get results in less time to deal with the complex medical issues which do need priority attention.

"Rest assured, The Humbleyard team will continue to work tirelessly through the week, routinely working extra hours and going over and above to ensure we can provide excellent, safe care to our patients.

"However, we do need to ensure our patient workload is manageable.

"Burnout is a significant issue in general practice at present with clinicians either reducing hours to manage the stress or leaving altogether.

"Please access our services responsibly. This will allow us to continue to provide a safe, effective service."

The practice was approached for further comment and to use the video.

