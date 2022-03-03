How classic adverts are bringing smiles to dementia wards in Norfolk hospitals

Screenshot from 1968 Heinz baked beans advert - one of those being used to trigger memories in people living with dementia - Credit: Ad-Memoire

The power of a great advert is in that strange way it can stick with us, even for decades.

That remarkable ability to resonate through the years is now being harnessed as part of a pioneering project in the region's hospitals to help those with dementia.

Screenshot from a 1970s Ready Brek advert - Credit: Ad-Memoire

Ad-Memoire, which was created by the Raveningham-based charity History of Advertisting Trust, is an app which contains instantly recognisable clips and images from the 1950s to the 1970s.

The app has previously been used in care homes to provide memory triggers to elderly patients living with conditions such as dementia and Alzheimer's through jingles and slogans such as 'Beanz Meanz Heinz',

And the technology has now been rolled out into a number of hospitals across the county too, with funding from the Alan Boswell Group Charitable Trust.

Among the hospitals making use of the technology is the Julian Hospital in Norwich.

Alex Kemp, senior occupational therapist at the hospital, said: "Ad-Memoire helps us to assess patients' ability by witnessing how they communicate, focus and see the world.

"At a time when we are there to remind patients that they aren't managing their short-term memory, it is nice to accompany that with an opportunity for them to exercise their long-term memory and teach us something."

The Ad-Memoire app in use at the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston - Credit: Ad-Memoire

At the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, volunteers have found the advertisements spark instant connection with patients.

Rebecca Kennedy, a dementia befriender at the hospital, said: "When I showed a lady an old Persil advert of children playing in the street her reaction was amazing. Her face lit up and it opened up conversation.

"It is a fantastic tool."

A dementia support worker at patient at the NNUH using Ad-Memoire - Credit: Ad-Memoire

Liz Yaxley, head of the dementia support team at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital said: "The adverts on the app bring back happy memories and generate great conversations - and it is great fun singing along to the catchy tunes.

"Laughter is a great medicine."