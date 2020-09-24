Search

Advanced search

Video

All you need to know about the new coronavirus contact tracing app

PUBLISHED: 07:46 24 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:42 24 September 2020

A screenshot of the coronavirus contact tracing app which is launching across England and Wales in what the Health Secretary has called

A screenshot of the coronavirus contact tracing app which is launching across England and Wales in what the Health Secretary has called "an important step forward" in our fight against the "invisible killer". Photo: Jamie Harris/PA Wire

People are being encouraged to download a coronavirus contact tracing app which launched across England and Wales on Thursday.

Matt Hancock, the health secretary, said it was an “important step forward” in the battle against the “invisible killer.”

Here is everything you need to know about the app - from how to download it to how to use it.

1. How to get the app

The NHS Covid-19 app is available to download, for free, from Apple’s App Store on iOS or Google’s Play Store for Android devices.

Just search ‘NHS Covid-19’.

2. Set-up

Users will be met with details about what the app does and a privacy notice first.

The app will then ask for permission to use Bluetooth to carry out automatic contact tracing, as well as the ability to receive notifications, should someone you have been near report symptoms or have a positive test returned.

Prompts will appear on-screen asking people to allow the app to access these features.

Next, you will need to provide the first part of your postcode, which is used to show the risk level in your local area.

3. Interface

The main screen will pulse green to show that the app is active.

Along the top you can see the risk level in your local area.

Below there are a series of options to choose from, including venue check-in and report symptoms.

4. Features

- Venue check-in

This lets people scan a QR code rather than manually providing contact tracing details.

Elsewhere, users can tap ‘About’ at the top of the main screen to see a list of the places they have checked in. There is also the option to delete all data here.

- Report symptoms

Here people can tap the symptoms they have and indicate when these started appearing.

It will then advise you to isolate and a countdown will commence based on the date provided.

A button at the bottom directs people to the Government website where they can then book a test. The results will be sent in the usual way via email or text message, but also within the app.

After doing this, the green pulsing on the home screen of the app will change to red and show you how many days of isolation you have left.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It’s been awful’: Builder abandoned couple’s £70,000 extension with no doors

Builder Rowan Parker and the Cranes' £70,000 extension at Long Stratton which was left boarded up. Photo: Facebook/Rosetta Crane

Music firm gives away five pianos as former boss steps down after 50 years

Steve Battle retires from Cookes Pianos in St Benedicts Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Huge pay-offs for departing council bosses revealed - including £388,000 exit package

North Norfolk District Council paid £388,000 in an exit package after a management restructure. Nick Baker (l) left after his joint role with Steve Blatch (r) was scrapped. Picture: Archant

Why are FC Barcelona trying to sign Max Aarons on loan rather than permanently?

Max Aarons has been the subject of interest from Barcelona. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Turkey farms are preparing for a downsized ‘Covid Christmas’ dinner

Free-range Norfolk turkey farmer Rob Morton expects to sell smaller whole birds and more turkey joints this Christmas as coronavirus restricts festive family gatherings. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN