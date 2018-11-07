Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH: How to use a defibrillator and carry out CPR

07 November, 2018 - 14:53
First aid trainer Lynda Claydon's training defibrillator. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

First aid trainer Lynda Claydon's training defibrillator. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2018

Defibrillators are very easy to use and public ones are becoming more and more available at locations across Norfolk and Waveney.

A defibrillator is an electrical device that provides a shock to the heart to stop life-threatening ventricular fibrillation. It uses an electric current to shock the heart back into working normally again.

If you come across someone who has had a cardiac arrest, it’s important to call 999 and start CPR. Then you should find out if there is a defibrillator nearby.

And if you are thinking of getting a public access defibrillator, the British Heart Foundation recommend you contact your local ambulance trust first.

Most Read

Norfolk hotel is named the most romantic place to stay in the UK

Strattons Hotel. Photo provided by Strattons Hotel.

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Updated Motorcyclist dies and man arrested after Great Yarmouth crash

The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

Teenager facing drink driving charge after car landed in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Nurse struck off after lack of English put hospital patients at risk

The Italian nurse demonstrated a lack of competence while working at the NNUH, a hearing ruled. Photo: Archant

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Public urged to help police catch wanted Norwich woman

Holly Macro, who is wanted by Norfolk police. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Ten free and cheap events in Norfolk this week - from a gift fair to film festival

Norfolk Gift and Food Fair

Motorcyclist killed in Great Yarmouth crash is named

The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

Opening date revealed for new Lidl supermarket

Artist's impression of the proposed new Lidl store in Sprowston, which is due to open in November. Photo: Submitted

Family’s shock as housing developers cover their car in mud and start work at 6.30am

Terie and Peter Hurrell's car was covered in mud on the Persimmon Estate in Wymondham. PHOTO: Terie Hurrell

Show Job Lists
Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast