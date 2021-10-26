How to cope with common perimenopausal symptoms  

Published: 6:30 PM October 26, 2021

Hot flushes

This is a huge symptom. About 30% of women get them. What happens is, because of the hormonal changes, the brain's temperature control centre goes off kilter, causing blood vessels in the skin to dilate. Some women feel like their skin’s on fire. But then, all of a sudden, it will go away and they feel OK again. Simple tricks are to have a fan with you all the time, make sure you have access to water, and take regular breaks if you’re working. I recommend buying breathable clothing, even sports clothing that wicks sweat away.

If HRT isn’t an option for you, there’s some evidence supplements like red clover can be helpful. And if you’d rather have targeted medication instead of HRT speak to your doctor about prescribing Clonidine. It’s for blood pressure but is licensed to be used for hot flushes too.

Low mood

This is so common and it’s really important to say that often one of the first things to present with perimenopause is cognitive symptoms, like low mood, anxiety, or generally not feeling yourself. You could be having a regular cycle, so might not make the connection at first.

Many ladies I speak to have been offered antidepressants by their GP for low mood. It’s important to give them the full picture of any other symptoms, as if perimenopause is suspected, HRT can help and should be first line treatment not anti depressants.

Natural aids include trying yoga, mindfulness and CBT. There’s evidence that three months of CBT can be as helpful as medication, helping you to manage symptoms yourself.

Brain fog

Time helps. As does hormone therapy. But there’s not an instant fix. For me, I personally have to have a list and be kind to myself, and let others know when I’m having brain fog. If you’re trying to juggle too much it definitely doesn’t help. I remember once leaving my car somewhere, not knowing where it was and calling my GP saying ‘I think I’ve got early onset dementia’. The best improvement comes once you get your hormones balanced again. You just have to remember there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

Vaginal atrophy

Not many women want to talk about this as it’s very personal. But the skin in this area changes becomes thinner, dryer and is more likely to experience trauma. There’s dryness. Soreness. Itching. There’s a fantastic book called Me and My Menopause Vagina by Jane Lewis. It’s got a really bright cover and is deliberately made to be noticeable because she’s so passionate about getting women to talk about it.

She had it and the burning and itching was so severe she couldn’t sit down or wear trousers! She is so brave, going out and spreading the word and talking about this issue in a way everyone can understand.

The good news is there’s lots of options. There are moisturisers you can get over the counter. But if you think you need something prescribed you can get local oestrogen as a cream or a pessary. It targets the area with a low local dose of hormones and is very safe.

Dry skin and breakouts

Your skin can get awful. At one point I felt like I was turning into a teenage boy. I think this is an underestimated symptom. A reduction in hormones reduces collagen production, so your skin is more likely to experience trauma, it can become dry and itchy, and some women say they have a crawling sensation.

It’s important to avoid showering in soaps because they will dry the skin more. Keep it simple. I use Diprobase emollient cream to wash. And minimise the amount of creams you put on your face. You have to very much take a back-to-basics approach.

Lifestyle

There’s no judgement here. I’m a chocoholic just the same as the next person, and I put on weight during lockdown, but when you’re experiencing perimenopause and menopause you do need to focus on your lifestyle, watching what you eat, and reducing or stopping smoking.

Alcohol is an endocrine disruptor so can make things feel worse. I encourage every woman to try to stay active for bone health. Try low intensity activities like walking, yoga and swimming. A lot of ladies say they have aching joints and bones. HRT is a licensed treatment for osteoporosis and can be used to manage joint aches. If you are concerned about your bones ask your doctor for a bone density scan to see if you’re at risk. If you are younger, you have many years ahead of you, so need to make sure you’re as fit and healthy as you can be.





