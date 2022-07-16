'Check on the elderly' - health boss's advice as temperatures soar

As the region braces itself for soaring temperatures health bosses are urging people to check on the elderly or vulnerable to make sure they stay hydrated.

As well as making sure elderly and vulnerable people have enough water, people are also being urged to make sure they are keeping cool in their homes and have all the medications and items they need.

And NHS Norfolk and Waveney are reminding all people in the region to make sure they have enough water to hand.

People are also being urged not to place a strain on the region's three main hospitals.

NHS Norfolk and Waveney say insect bites and stings, sun burn and dehydration are common issues and can be easily treated at home or by calling NHS 111 or visiting a pharmacy, walk-in centre or minor injuries unit.

The warnings come as a Met Office amber weather warning for extreme heat is in place for Norfolk and Suffolk on Sunday.

And temperatures are predicted to soar to 40C across Monday, July 18, and Tuesday, July 19 in some parts of the country with a red weather warning in place in large sections of England, including in west Norfolk and west Suffolk.

Tricia D’Orsi, NHS Norfolk and Waveney’s Director of Nursing, said: “You may not think it, but dehydration is a one of the leading concerns we have during the hot weather, people who are already very ill can become very unwell if they don’t drink enough water.

"That’s why we are encouraging people to check in on anyone they know who is elderly or vulnerable.

“This all sounds very obvious, but it’s very easy to get caught out when we’re not used to these conditions in the UK.

"We’ve already been seeing those with weather-related illnesses in our services so our plea is for people to consider their health and safety when making plans over the weekend and into next week.

“If you have any underlying conditions or concerns, you can call NHS 111 for advice and they can direct you to the support you need to stay safe.”

People can also visit 111.nhs.uk for advice on what to do and where best to go for treatment for urgent medical problems.

Six top tips to stay safe in the heatwave

Try to stay out of the heat during the hottest part of the day (11am – 3pm). Avoid strenuous outdoor activities during these times.

If you must go out, stay in the shade where possible and wear a hat.

Drink plenty of water, avoid excess alcohol and caffeine.

Keep windows closed when the room is cooler than it is outside. Open windows at night when the temperature has dropped. Use blinds or shades if you have them.

Have cool showers, baths, or put a damp cloth on the back of your neck to cool down.

Check in on the elderly, keep a close eye on babies and young children, and those with existing health conditions.

For more information about where to go and helpful advice, visit: www.springintohealth.co.uk



