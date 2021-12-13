How to get your booster jab in Norfolk

Booster jabs will be offered to all eligible adults 18 and over by the end of the year as part of efforts to control the spread of coronavirus variant, Omicron - Credit: Danielle Booden

The NHS has set out its plans to deliver covid-19 booster jabs for what will be the biggest and fasted vaccine programme in health service history.

Every adult in the UK will be offered the chance to book a covid-19 booster vaccine by the end of the year as part of efforts to protect the country against the "Omicron emergency."

The plans were announced last night by Boris Johnson, saying it will require an "extraordinary effort" to deliver the vaccines.

Mr Johnson said there is "no doubt" the nation faces a "tidal wave" of Omicron infections and that booster vaccines were vital to protection against a surge in cases.

The booster jab scheme will be delivered by extending opening hours at vaccine clinics, training thousands more volunteer vaccinators and also deploying 42 military planning teams across every region in the UK.

Online bookings are available to everyone aged 30 and above from today.

The booking service will then be open to everyone aged 18 and over from Wednesday this week.

The NHS is urging people to book slots to guarantee their jabs although some vaccination centres will also offer a walk-in service for 18s and over from tomorrow if they have capacity.

The extended opening hours will mean centres will be available seven days a week and more pop-up sites are planned at convenient sites for local communities.

GP teams have been asked to prioritise vaccinations which will mean routine appointments may be postponed.

Cancer treatment and urgent and emergency care should not be affected.

Amanda Pritchard, NHS chief executive said: “NHS staff were already working incredibly hard to deliver covid vaccines as swiftly as possible but the threat posed by Omicron is grave.

“Scientists are very concerned about the spread of Omicron due to the speed with which it spreads and because two doses do not appear to provide much protection but thankfully, a booster dramatically improves this.

How to get your booster jab

The NHS has advised the best way to get your booster quickly is by booking online or by calling 119.

Walk-in centres will also offer booster jabs if they have capacity to do so, so they can vaccinate as many adults aged 18 and over as quickly as possible.

As of Monday morning, problems booking vaccines via the online system have been reported due to the high volumes of people accessing the site.

Where can you get your jab?

When booking your booster jab, you will be assigned to the closest vaccine centre available to you.

Large-scale vaccine centre in Norfolk may offer walk-in booster jabs if they have capacity to provide them.

Large vaccine centres can be found at:

Paddock Road Surgery, Paddock Road, Harleston

Connaught Hall, Station Road, Attleborough

King's Lynn Arts Centre, King Street, Kings Lynn

Castle Quarter Shopping Centre, Castle Meadow, Norwich

Beetley Ward, Dereham Hospital, Northgate, Dereham

For more information about the covid-19 vaccine programme in Norfolk and Waveney can be found here.



