How charities are helping unpaid carers get their Covid jabs

Published: 2:35 PM March 12, 2021

The 'Call to Carers' campaign is urging unpaid carers to submit their contact details - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Charities are working round the clock to ease the burden on unpaid carers whose turn it is to receive their coronavirus vaccines.

Carers looking after people who are elderly or clinically vulnerable began receiving jabs last month as part of group six on the priority list.

A coronavirus vaccine being administered at Connaught Hall in Attleborough - Credit: Danielle Booden

But is it thought that, in Norfolk and Waveney alone, there could be as many as 90,000 "unknown" individuals who do not claim carer's allowance or have their carer status registered with GPs.

It means they cannot be contacted automatically during the latest stage of the rollout.

Last week, the EDP teamed up with Norfolk County Council (NCC) and Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) to launch 'Call to Carers', a bid to locate those under threat of missing out.

Supporting the campaign are various charities, each dedicated to ensuring eligible care-givers are given the support they need.

Among them is Caring Together, which is focusing on helping carers who might otherwise struggle to reach a vaccination site.

That might mean organising transport, or even providing a qualified professional to take over caring duties for a few hours.

Andy Barber, the charity's engagement manager, said: "Being a carer is tough, and it is even tougher during a pandemic. The demands are so big that it can be challenging to get to an appointment or find someone to look after your loved one.

"We can sort transport such as taxis, provide a qualified care worker who is able to help in whatever way, or address any other practical needs.

Andy Barber, engagement manager at Caring Together - Credit: Caring Together

"Carers are always very grateful because it takes all the hassle out of it. The taxi will wait for them, for example, while they are getting their jab.

"People who look after family or friends have a lot to deal with, so we are really conscious of how much those little things matter. It is one less thing on the list for them to think about."

On Caring Together's part in the Call to Carers campaign, Mr Barber added: "We've had a steady stream of people getting in touch in the last week, and we expect more and more over time.

"An important message to get across is that a lot of people don't recognise themselves as carers. They are just doing what anyone would do for a family member or friend.

A Covid vaccine being prepared at Connaught Hall in Attleborough - Credit: Danielle Booden

"It is really important people recognise they are entitled to help, support and advice."

In addition to carers themselves, Caring Together has already helped dozens of vulnerable patients get to appointments.

Raymond Lanham, who suffers with numerous health conditions and is unsteady on his feet, was taken by the charity to his appointment at The Park Surgery in Great Yarmouth.

Raymond Lanham, from Ormesby, was helped by Caring Together to get to his Covid-19 vaccination appointment in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Archant

The 71-year-old, who lives in Ormesby, said he "cannot fault" the treatment he received.

"They were brilliant," he said. "They took me in my wheelchair to my vaccination and everyone was so kind and caring.

"I panicked when I initially got my appointment, so the help I got was really appreciated. The taxi driver even came to the door with me.

"I can only recommend them to others who need help."

A Covid vaccine is administered in Norwich - Credit: Danielle Booden

The Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has defined carer eligibility as "anyone in receipt of a carer’s allowance; anyone who is the sole or primary carer of an elderly or disabled person who is clinically vulnerable to Covid-19, or whose welfare may be at risk if their carer falls ill.”

Those defined as carers and eligible for this round of vaccination are urged to register online by visiting apps.norfolk.gov.uk/carervax

Anyone without access to the internet can call a 24/7 phoneline on 01603 257256 and leave their details via voicemail.

Melanie Craig, chief executive of Norfolk and Waveney CCG - Credit: Archant

Melanie Craig, chief executive of the CCG, added: "We’ve had an exceptional response from carers wanting to register with us for a vaccine. In less than a week, almost 1,000 people have submitted their contact details.

"But we know there are many more unpaid carers out there looking after older people, disabled people or supporting those with mental health issues, who rely on them every day.

"This is their chance to come forward so they can be better protected from Covid and have peace of mind about being able to care for their loved ones."

Carers in need of further support are encouraged to call Caring Together on 0345 241 0954, email hello@caringtogether.org or fill out a form on the charity's website.