How Norfolk care homes celebrated Mother’s Day during coronavirus

Norse care homes find ways to safely enjoy Mother's Day amid coronavirus. Picture: Norse Care Archant

Family members have found wonderful ways to celebrate Mother’s Day with loved ones at care homes while staying safe amid coronavirus.

A lovely moment at Westfields care home in Swaffham, where a family have planted a rose for their loved one in the garden as she watched from the safety of her room. #socialcare #COVIDー19 #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/SNm0T4o2z2 — NorseCare (@NorseCare) March 22, 2020

One family at Westfields in Swaffham planted a rose in the garden while their mother watched on from the safety of her room.

Others practised social distancing or organised video and phone calls with mothers living at Norse care homes, which has 23 residential homes across the county.

Richard Lain-Smith, marketing manager at Norse Care, said: “Our staff are working wonders in some really challenging circumstances and we are receiving some lovely supportive comments from families, thanking us for keeping their loved ones safe.

“In respect to the social distancing guidelines, we made it possible for families to safely visit our homes, using mobile phones to speak directly to residents and see them from the comfort of their rooms.”