Published: 3:35 PM December 1, 2020

How close is Norfolk to tier 1? Pictured: Castle Meadow leading to Red Lion Street, Norwich. - Credit: Antony Kelly

Norfolk is preparing to enter into tier 2 when lockdown ends, but hopes have been raised the county could move up a tier.

According to a graph published by Public Health England, Norfolk is not far from the threshold of tier 1.

Suffolk, meanwhile, is the area most likely to join Cornwall, Isle of Wight and Isles of Scilly in the top tier next.

The government has said tiers will be reviewed every 14 days, while overall restrictions will run to the end of March.

It considers several factors, including strain on hospitals and coronavirus rates among over 60s, when deciding an area's tier.

Here are the figures for Norfolk in the key areas that determine a tier rating.

Infection rates

The most recent figures from Public Health England show that overall, Norfolk’s infection rate is falling.

The numbers, from November 19 to November 26 put the county’s rate at 90.4 cases per 100,000 people. That rate has been decreasing since November 13, when it peaked at 149.5.

Not only is the infection rate falling, but it is far lower than the English average of 161.4 per 100,000.

Over 60s

The latest test and trace data up to the week ending November 18 shows 4.2pc of people over the age of 60 who took a test in Norfolk returned a positive result. That compares to 5.0pc of all people who took a test in the same period.

Although Norfolk’s percentages are behind the national trend, they have been growing since the first week of October, when only 0.8pc of over-60s were testing positive, and 1.8pc of all age groups.

Hospitals

NHS England data shows there were 126 patients with coronavirus in hospital beds at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, James Paget University Hospital and Queen Elizabeth Hospital as of last Tuesday (November 24).

Although the numbers are smaller than the other areas the amount of people in beds with the virus has been rising steadily in the east of England since September.