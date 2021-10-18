Norfolk health bosses: How we plan to turn around problems within the NHS

Published: 10:59 AM October 18, 2021

This newspapers 'NHS On The Brink' series highlighted the pressures being placed on hospitals, GP services, paramedics and more as we come out of the pandemic. This is impacting A&E wait times, the period of time it takes to undergo an operation, cancer diagnoses and other key areas. However, bosses at the NHS Norfolk and Waveney CCG say they are already tackling some of the problems highlighted. Here's their response to our investigation in full.

"Over the last 18 months the NHS has been through the most difficult and challenging period in its history.

"Firstly, we want to say a huge thank you to everyone in our NHS and social care family who has played a vital role during this terrible pandemic. This has been a hugely challenging and stressful time for everyone, most of all for people who have lost loved ones.

"Thanks to the tireless work of our dedicated healthcare staff, Norfolk and Waveney has continued to provide high-quality patient care while rolling out one of the fastest, most successful vaccination programmes in the country. Thanks to this vaccination programme the tide is now turning against coronavirus.

"As a result of the pandemic, we have seen the number of people waiting for hospital treatment in England reach almost five million. An increasing number of patients are now waiting over a year. Norfolk and Waveney has a high number of people waiting for elective surgical treatment, mainly due to a higher than average population over the age of 60.

"Of course seriously ill people have continued to be seen over the last 18 months and GP practices have continued to triage and then see those patients who need to be seen, but elective care, planned operations such as knee replacements and routine testing have been delayed and we now need to ensure that people on the waiting lists are seen before they get worse.

"Our emergency and urgent care departments and healthcare teams are working hard to catch-up on patients who had treatments and procedures postponed during the pandemic. They continue to do their very best to provide patients with the care they need. We urge people to please be kind. Abuse will not be tolerated.

"Coronavirus is still circulating and infection, prevention and control measures, PPE and social distancing are still needed in all our healthcare settings to keep patients and staff safe. This means that face to face appointments take much longer.

"The NHS in Norfolk and Waveney is actively looking at ways to carry out more routine and urgent hospital treatments. An Elective Care Recovery Board has been established to make sure that the backlogs created by the pandemic are addressed as quickly as possible.

"We are working across the three acute hospitals, Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH), James Pages University Hospital and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, to share one waiting list so that if there is more availability at one hospital, patients may be offered an appointment at a different hospital across the county. We are continuing to offer virtual appointments, although if patients need to be seen face to face these appointments will be offered.

"If patients are currently on a waiting list for elective surgery, like a knee or hip operation, then they will be contacted by a clinical team, as soon as they are able to treat them. We are currently trying to treat the most poorly patients, including patients waiting for cancer treatment then those who have been waiting the longest.

"Very considerable steps have already been taken to increase capacity in our hospitals, community services and GP practices; they are already seeing more people and offering more face-to-face appointments. There is more work to do though and we have a range of measures in the pipeline – and further clinically-led planning underway – to expand capacity.

"Examples of initiatives include:

Plans for a new Norfolk and Norwich Orthopaedic Centre have been unveiled to create a standalone complex for patients who require hip, knee, shoulder, ankle and foot surgery.

Two new children’s theatres are due to open at NNUH this year.

The official opening of the North Norfolk Macmillan Centre at Cromer Hospital took place on Friday, October 15. The opening of the North Norfolk Macmillan Centre gives accessible cancer care for local people living with a diagnosis. The centre has five treatment chairs providing space for chemotherapy, plus a chair for the Acute Oncology Service which supports patients with cancer who have complications or symptoms related to their cancer or its treatment. This will enable an additional 2,000 chemotherapy treatments each year, whilst three new clinic rooms and two new minor procedure rooms will facilitate an additional 10,000 outpatient appointments annually. The new unit will also free up space in the main Cromer Hospital building to deliver an extra 600 surgical procedures in dermatology, urology, vascular surgery and pain management.

"Primary care teams across Norfolk and Waveney have been working tirelessly to provide high quality patient care for their local communities. Our GP practices are open and have been doing their utmost to provide care to patients, as well as leading the delivery of the COVID-19 vaccination programme and flu vaccinations.

"All general practices in Norfolk and Waveney have been providing face-to-face appointments. The reports in the media do not reflect the local position in Norfolk and Waveney, where we are seeing appointment levels in excess of pre-pandemic levels and face-to-face appointments already much higher than the national average.

"According to the latest available data (August 2021), 69% of appointments in Norfolk and Waveney were face-to-face, compared to the national average of 58%, so overall, practices are already delivering a good mix of telephone, online services and face-to-face appointments.

"Moving forward, phone and online consultations will continue to play an important role for many, but face-to-face appointments will increase as it becomes safe to offer them and where local capacity allows.

"We encourage patients to be aware of the wide range of support which is available to anyone who needs medical help – including contacting NHS 111 if you have an urgent medical problem and you’re not sure what to do.

"If patients have an urgent problem or need to see their GP or another primary care health professional, they should contact their GP in the normal way. GPs, nurses and our wider primary care family are always available.

"We understand that it may be frustrating to wait for some time on the phone, but we urge people to continue to be kind and patient to GP practice staff; they have and continue to work incredibly hard to provide the care you need."