How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

PUBLISHED: 08:12 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:40 16 July 2020

Nursing staff assist NHS staff and keyworkers to use the swabs at the drive through Coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

There has been a small rise in the number of new cases of coronavirus in five areas of East Anglia, new figures reveal.

But overall the Covid-19 rates in the region remain low compared with other areas of the country.

The rolling rate, based on the number of new cases per 100,000 people, for the past seven days up to July 12 is calculated on tests carried out in laboratories and in the wider community.

The highest rise in East Anglia was in West Suffolk where the rate went up from 0.6 to 5.6 cases per 100,000 people.

Other areas where there has been in a rate increase are East Cambridgeshire (0 to 3.4), Mid Suffolk (0 to 2.9), South Norfolk (0.7 to 2.2), Breckland (0 to 1.4), and Broadland (0.8 to 1.5).

Across other areas in the eastern region rates have remained the same - Fenland (5.9), North Norfolk (1.0), King’s Lynn and West Norfolk (0.7).

The rate in Great Yarmouth and Babergh stayed at 0 over seven days.

In Norwich there was a drop from 2.1 to 1.4.

As a comparison with figures across the country, in Pendle, Lancashire, the rate has gone up from 14.2 to 74.4, and 68 new cases have been recorded in the seven days to July 12.

There has also been a notable rise in Peterborough, where the rate has increased from 18.9 to 30.3, with 61 new cases.

In Leicester, where there is still a lockdown, the rate has dropped from 127.2 to 104.4. It was 143.6 in the seven days to June 28.

Other areas reporting notable week-on-week jumps include:

*Blackburn with Darwen (up from 29.5 to 48.3, with 72 new cases).

*Herefordshire (up from 2.1 to 37.0, with 71 new cases recorded, linked to an outbreak on a farm near Worcester).

*Braintree (up from 3.3 to 22.4, with 34 new cases).

