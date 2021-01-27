Video
Waits for second Covid jabs on target in our region
- Credit: Danielle Booden
A large proportion of people in Norfolk and Waveney have reported waiting times of between 10 and 12 weeks for their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
Patients at different stages of the vaccination process say they have not been asked to wait more than 84 days for their second jabs, the maximum period recommended by health bosses.
It comes after senior doctors called for the gap between first and second doses of the Pfizer product to be reduced to a maximum of six weeks.
Last month, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) adjusted its advice on how soon people should get their second doses, from 21 days to "within 12 weeks".
The UK's four chief medical officers therefore changed the focus of the vaccination programme to ensure priority groups receive their first doses as soon as possible.
And that target is reflected by appointments given to EDP readers, who we asked to get in touch regarding their own experiences.
Lisa-Marie Leggett, who lives in Norwich, received her first dose of the vaccine on Saturday (January 23), with her follow-up due on April 5.
The 44-year-old is eligible for a jab due to her work as a carer and is also deemed clinically extremely vulnerable, meaning she is currently shielding.
Most Read
- 1 Village care home confirms coronavirus outbreak
- 2 Town clerk sacked following months of controversy
- 3 'Sounded like my roof was coming off': RAF jet sonic boom heard over city
- 4 Couple sell pub with Nelson link after council stops dream project
- 5 New drive-thru McDonald's to create 65 jobs
- 6 Extent of Norwich Prison Covid outbreak revealed
- 7 Flood alerts across Norfolk ahead of expected rain
- 8 Derelict pub on eyesore site could be turned into new Co-op store
- 9 Tributes to 'Winkle' - the legendary landlord who broke the mould
- 10 Norwich sonic boom: RAF confirms jet 'inadvertently' caused bang over city
Miss Leggett said: "I would like to have the second dose sooner - as was recommended in the beginning - but what can you do?
"Having to shield means I have had a lot of time off work. There's nothing that can be done about it but, at the same time, I am keen to get back to normality."
In recent days, the British Medical Association said bringing second Pfizer jabs forward would ensure the vaccine is effective.
While initial doses are said to offer "considerable protection" in the short term, second jabs provide long-term immunisation.
Jim Hough, from Fakenham, is due to wait 12 weeks for a second jab, but the 71-year-old believes the interval is "far too long".
He added: "I appreciate why they are doing it. But when the actual Pfizer trial had a three-week gap, it makes you slightly worried.
"They are talking about the date for sending children back to school but, if I'm not going to be safe until April, how long will it be for teachers?"
Dr Anoop Dhesi, chairman of Norfolk and Waveney CCG, has previously praised the "immense effort" of everyone involved in the roll-out, labelling it "a marathon, not a sprint."